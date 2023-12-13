National Bank concludes fifteen-day on 'Advance Course on Credit Operation & Risk Management in Banks'

13 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
National Bank concludes fifteen-day on 'Advance Course on Credit Operation & Risk Management in Banks'

13 December, 2023
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fifteen days of training on the 'Advance Course on Credit Operation & Risk Management in Banks' (1st Batch) of National Bank Limited was concluded at the Training Institute of the bank on 12 December 2023.

37 (Thirty-Seven) officers from different branches and the Head Office of NBL participated in this Training Course.

Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, SEVP & Head, Human Resources Division of NBL was the chief guest in the Concluding ceremony.

He distributed certificates & prizes among the participants. Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, VP & Principal of NBTI was also present in the programmes. 

