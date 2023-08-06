National Bank Chattogram region half-yearly business review meeting held

A half-yearly business review meeting was held with the branch managers of National Bank Limited's Chattogram region.

The day-long meeting was held on Saturday (5 Augus) at NBL Chattogram region office, reads a press release.

Md Mehmood Husain, managing director and CEO of the bank, provided guidance to the branch managers of National Bank Limited's Chattogram region on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilisation, loan disbursement, supervision and ensuring the highest level of customer service.

He discussed in detail the bank's business activities and strategic initiatives for overall growth and development.

Among others, DMD Syed Rois Uddin, head of Human Resources & SEVP Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, regional head & SVP Probir Kumar Bhowmick along with senior officials of NBL head office and managers of all branches of Chattogram region were present in the meeting.

