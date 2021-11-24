Nassis Sulaiman nominated as chairman for IsDB-BISEW

Corporates

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 12:48 pm

Nassis Sulaiman
Nassis Sulaiman

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President and Chairman of the IsDB Group, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, has nominated Muhammad Nassis Bin Sulaiman, the manager (Resident Representative) of IsDB Regional Hub Dhaka, as chairman of the Mutawallis Committee of Islamic Development Bank-Bangladesh Islamic Solidarity Education Waqf (IsDB-BISEW) for the next three years until 2024.

The Vice-Chairman of the Committee of Mutawallis is the Senior Secretary, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh (GoB), whereas Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs; and Additional Secretary (Administration & Middle East), Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance, GoB; are the nominated Members of the Committee, said a press release. 

The two other members of the committee from IsDB are Dr. Eng. Mohammed Ahmed Kiwan and Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Salem Mohamed from IsDB HQ in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Muhammad Nassis Sulaiman has been serving as the Regional Manager (Resident Country Head) of IsDB Regional Hub of Dhaka, Bangladesh, since August 2018. 

He joined IsDB as a Senior Professional in 2009. Before his nomination to Bangladesh, Nassis worked as Senior Country Manager at IsDB covering Bangladesh, Indonesia, Maldives, Iran, Afghanistan and Brunei Darussalam. During the period, he gained vast exposure of the Bank's operational activities and strategic cooperation with IsDB Member Countries including Bangladesh.

Upon nomination as Chairman of IsDB-BISEW, Sulaiman said: "It is indeed an honor to be nominated as Chairman of the Committee of Mutawallis of IsDB-BISEW that has been bringing significant impact in the area of education and IT skills development in Bangladesh as part of IsDB's strong commitment toward the development of the country. I look forward to closely working with other respected members of the Committee of Mutawallis to lead IsDB-BISEW towards a sustainable institute that will greatly contribute to achieving SDGs in
Bangladesh".

The IsDB-BISEW was established in 1987 following an agreement between IsDB and the Government of Bangladesh. The Committee of Mutawallis of IsDB-BISEW is responsible for management and administration, planning and implementation of the projects and also operation and management of Waqf (endowment) properties and assets. The management and administration of the IsDB-BISEW has been vested on a Committee of Mutawallis constituted by six members, of whom three members represent the Islamic Development Bank, while the other three members come from the Government of Bangladesh.

IsDB-BISEW undertakes funding, formulating and implementing of projects in the areas of education, human resource development and institutional strengthening. Currently, IsDBBISEW implements IT Scholarship Program, Vocational Training, Madrasah Program, 4-Year Diploma Program, and Orphanage Program in Bangladesh, all of which contribute to achievement of SDGs. The intent is to gradually transform the large population into productive workforce by strengthening their technical capabilities to use existing and emerging technologies, leading to ensuring social equality and sustainable economic growth.
 

