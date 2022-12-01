Nasrul Hamid visits substation construction site at Anwar Landmark’s upcoming project

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid visited the 33/11kV dedicated substation construction site inside Anwar Landmark's upcoming condominium project, Landmark Hossain Housing on Thursday (1 December) at Shyamoli, Dhaka.

Anwar Landmark is the land contributor for the expansion and strengthening of Power System Network under DPDC area (ESPSN-G2G) project.

Through this dedicated electric substation, electricity will be facilitated among the dwellers of this mega condominium project of Anwar Landmark and also to other people of Hossain Housing Society, reads a press release.

In addition, there will be around 400 apartments equipped with all other modern-day features and finest amenities in the exclusive condominium project on 10 bigha land by Anwar Landmark.

Anwar Landmark CEO Mohammed Fasiul Mowla and other senior officials were also present there at the time of the site visit.

