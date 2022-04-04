Nasrul Hamid inaugurates 2.16MW solar power plant at Walton headquarter

Corporates

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 04:19 pm

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid inaugurated a 2.16MW solar power generation plant at Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's headquarter Sunday (3 April). 

Bangladeshi electronics and tech giant Walton has set up the solar power plant at its headquarter in Chandra, Gazipur as a part of its initiative of phasing out 18MW power by the next year. 

Under this initiative, Walton will set up 10MW solar power plant by this year, read a press release.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present at the programme as special guest. 

Walton Hi-Tech's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed welcomed the state ministers. Walton Digi-Tech Industries Deputy Managing Director Md Liakat Ali and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The state ministers unveiled Walton's new model of printers and also inaugurated the second unit of Walton's motherboard production plant. 

After the visit, Nasrul Hamid said, "Walton is much advanced in energy saving. They have taken massive plans for renewable clean energy. They are making proper water usages. Walton is moving towards most sustainability. It's a great thing for Bangladesh. The more power generation, more supply and much consumption will lead to improve human development index and industrial development as well."

He further said, "It's not easy to establish a super factory in such a short time. But Walton has made it. I am so happy that we have a world-class factory. All kinds of home appliances are now being manufactured in our country."
 
He informed that star rating labelling will be applied to all imported and home made products from next year. 

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "Walton has created huge employment in a short period of time by utilising the policy supports provided by the government. They are contributing to the national economy. Walton's story of success makes us more courageous and inspires us as well. The prime minister's dream of building a knowledge-based, developed and prosperous Bangladesh by 2041 will be possible for local companies like Walton." 

We hope that Walton will become the top global brand and will represent Bangladesh in the world, he added.

CEO Golam Murshed, on behalf of the Walton family, congratulated the power division on receiving the "Independence Award". 

He said the development of the industry has been possible for 100 percent electrification. 

"If the industry friendly policies that have been formulated in the last decade continue, at least 10 more billion-dollar companies like Walton will be flourished in near future," he said.

During the visit, the state ministers enjoyed a video documentary on the 'Sustainable Development Goals' activities under its 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative. They also visited product display centre, and the manufacturing plants of refrigerator, compressor and motherboard. 

 

