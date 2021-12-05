Naser Ezaz Bijoy elected FICCI president, Neil Coupland vice-president

Naser Ezaz Bijoy elected FICCI president, Neil Coupland vice-president

Naser Ezaz Bijoy and Neil Coupland. Photo: PR
Naser Ezaz Bijoy and Neil Coupland. Photo: PR

Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has announced Naser Ezaz Bijoy as the president-elect for the period of 2022-2023. 

The announcement was made at FICCI's 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on Sunday, reads a press release.

 At the AGM, the chamber also declared Neil Coupland as the Vice-President-elect, along with its newly appointed executive committee members.

FICCI President-Elect Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "As we celebrate 50 years of our nationhood, we are standing at a juncture when we have the opportunity to make our own history and write the next chapter. Attracting and nurturing investments from both local and foreign sources will remain a critical pillar of our success. I am honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading this mission on behalf of FICCI, and excited to build on the achievements of my predecessor."

FICCI Vice President-Elect Neil Coupland said, "Having served as an executive committee member with FICCI last year it is an honor to be elected as Vice President for the next year. I will endeavor to represent FICCI under Naser's leadership backed up by a very distinguished executive committee. Our collective desire is to be at the forefront of the drive to propel Bangladesh to new levels of development and prosperity for all." 

Naser Ezaz Bijoy is a career banker working with Standard Chartered Bank for 29 years, in Asia, Middle East and Africa. 

He is currently serving as Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh. 

He also serves on the boards of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Foundation Bangladesh; Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dhaka; The British Business Group (BBG) among others.

Neil Coupland is the managing director of United Dhaka Tobacco Company Ltd, A member of Japan Tobacco International Group. Born and brought up in Calcutta, India. Neil has lived in 17 countries spanning the globe. 

Working for JTI, Neil has served as General Manager in Romania, Poland, Central America & Caribbean. 
 

Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) / AGM

