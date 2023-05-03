Narsingdi District holds administrator's conference

Corporates

Press Release
03 May, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 11:40 am

Narsingdi District holds administrator's conference

Press Release
03 May, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Narsingdi District holds administrator&#039;s conference

The discussion meeting on 'What we should do in building Smart Bangladesh' and Smart District Innovation Challenge was held at Narsingdi District Administrator's conference room on Tuesday (3 May).

The discussion was organized by Narsingdi district administration and with the cooperation of Narsingdi District Information Office, Narsingdi District Administrator and District Magistrate Abu Naeem Mohammad Maruf Khan presided over this exchange meeting, reads a press release. 

Moushumi Sarkar Rakhi, Deputy Director of Narsingdi Local Government Department was present at the discussion panel.  Additional District Commissioner (Education and ICT) Mushfiqur Rahman conducted the exchange of ideas, Narsingdi District Education Officer Gautam Chandra Mitra presented the innovation idea through a multi-projector.

Narsingdi Civil Surgeon's representative presented the innovation idea. 

Narsingdi Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Abu Kaushar Suman, Narsingdi District Information Officer Shamima Nasreen, Narsingdi District Primary Education Office, Narsingdi District Prison Jail Superintendent Md Abul Kalam Azad, Fire Service and Civil Defense Narsingdi DAD Md Abul Kalam Azad, BRDB Narsingdi Deputy Director SM Jewel Ahmed, were present in the discussion.

The press release added,  Youth Development On behalf of the Directorate, Narsingdi Sadar Upazila Youth Development Officer Nurun Nahar presented the innovation idea on behalf of Narsingdi District Fisheries Officer, District Fish Seed Production Farm Baghatar Farm Manager SM Mostafizur Rahman, on behalf of Narsingdi District Animal Resources Department, Additional District Animal Resources Officer Dr. Junaid Ibn Hamid Naeem, Shahela Khatun, District Cultural Officer of Narsingdi Shilpakala Academy.

The Deputy Commissioner of Narsingdi said that everyone should come forward to build a smart Bangladesh. Everyone's cooperation is needed in all cases. Everyone should come forward in this matter. We need to be much more transparent and accountable at work. Only then will the construction of Smart Bangladesh be possible and we all will get the benefits.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

3h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

1h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

1h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

17h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

20h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

21h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

2d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022