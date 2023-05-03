Narsingdi District holds administrator's conference

The discussion meeting on 'What we should do in building Smart Bangladesh' and Smart District Innovation Challenge was held at Narsingdi District Administrator's conference room on Tuesday (3 May).

The discussion was organized by Narsingdi district administration and with the cooperation of Narsingdi District Information Office, Narsingdi District Administrator and District Magistrate Abu Naeem Mohammad Maruf Khan presided over this exchange meeting, reads a press release.

Moushumi Sarkar Rakhi, Deputy Director of Narsingdi Local Government Department was present at the discussion panel. Additional District Commissioner (Education and ICT) Mushfiqur Rahman conducted the exchange of ideas, Narsingdi District Education Officer Gautam Chandra Mitra presented the innovation idea through a multi-projector.

Narsingdi Civil Surgeon's representative presented the innovation idea.

Narsingdi Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Abu Kaushar Suman, Narsingdi District Information Officer Shamima Nasreen, Narsingdi District Primary Education Office, Narsingdi District Prison Jail Superintendent Md Abul Kalam Azad, Fire Service and Civil Defense Narsingdi DAD Md Abul Kalam Azad, BRDB Narsingdi Deputy Director SM Jewel Ahmed, were present in the discussion.

The press release added, Youth Development On behalf of the Directorate, Narsingdi Sadar Upazila Youth Development Officer Nurun Nahar presented the innovation idea on behalf of Narsingdi District Fisheries Officer, District Fish Seed Production Farm Baghatar Farm Manager SM Mostafizur Rahman, on behalf of Narsingdi District Animal Resources Department, Additional District Animal Resources Officer Dr. Junaid Ibn Hamid Naeem, Shahela Khatun, District Cultural Officer of Narsingdi Shilpakala Academy.

The Deputy Commissioner of Narsingdi said that everyone should come forward to build a smart Bangladesh. Everyone's cooperation is needed in all cases. Everyone should come forward in this matter. We need to be much more transparent and accountable at work. Only then will the construction of Smart Bangladesh be possible and we all will get the benefits.