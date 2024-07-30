Narail Pouroshabha, BRAC Bank sign agreement for online municipality fee payment through bank's Agent Banking channel

30 July, 2024, 04:45 pm
Narail Pouroshabha, BRAC Bank sign agreement for online municipality fee payment through bank's Agent Banking channel

30 July, 2024, 04:45 pm
Narail Pouroshabha, BRAC Bank sign agreement for online municipality fee payment through bank&#039;s Agent Banking channel

BRAC Bank and Narail Pouroshabha have signed an agreement to facilitate an online Municipality fee payment service. 

Under the agreement, the valued residents of Narail Pouroshabha can pay their municipality Fees through Agent Banking, reads a press release.
 
The agreement brings significant benefits to the residents of Narail Pouroshabha, allowing them to pay their municipality fees conveniently and hassle-free through an online platform at the Narail Pouroshabha office premises. This service offers a seamless and efficient way to manage their fees.

Anzuman Ara, mayor of Narail Pouroshabha, and Taher Hasan Al Mamun, senior zonal head, Distribution Network of BRAC Bank PLC, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. The agreement was signed at Narail Pouroshava's office on 16 July in the presence of senior officials of both organisations.
 
From BRAC Bank, Mahabubur Rashid, Unit Head, Deposit Mobilization, Distribution Network; Al Amin Shaikh, Regional Head, South Bengal Region, Distribution Network were present.

