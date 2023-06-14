Naogaon housewife Khadiza Bibi gets car buying Walton fridge at instalment

Walton Plaza's CEO Md Rayhan, Walton's DMD Md Humayun Kabir, Senior ED and renowned film actor Amin Khan, popular film actor and model Mamnun Hasan Emon are handing over the car keys to Khadiza Bibi, who got it buying a Walton fridge in Naogaon. Photo: PR

Khadiza Bibi, a housewife at Raninagar in Naogaon, has received a Japanese car for free on the purchase of a Walton refrigerator during the nationwide ongoing Walton's "Digital Campaign Season-18."

Khadiza's son Al Amin bought the fridge on instalment with a down payment of Tk5,500.

She was awarded a free car under the special customer benefits offered by Walton in its digital campaign season-18, reads a press release.

Getting a free car ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, Khadiza Bibi's family is now very happy and also in a festive mood.

Earlier, an Ansar Bahini member Ratan Lal at Sharsha Upazila in Jashore, got a car buying a Walton fridge and a businessman Masud Karim in Narayanganj was also received a free car buying a Walton AC under the same campaign.

Walton is conducting digital campaign across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customers database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service.

Centring the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the brand launched the campaig's season-18 and offered cars for free, attractive amounts of cash vouchers, various sorts of free products on the purchase of Walton fridge, TV, AC or washing machine from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlets or online sales platform e-plaza. Customers will enjoy the benefits until 15 July.

On Monday (12 June), Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Rayhan, Walton's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Md Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Director renowned film actor Amin Khan and popular film actor and model Mamnun Hasan Emon officially handed over the car key to Khadiza Bibi in a grand ceremony held at Raninagar Abadpukur High School play grounds.

Among others, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer Tofail Ahmed, Plaza's Chief Sales Executive Wahiduzzaman Tanvir, Naogaon's Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Gaziur Rahman PPM, Raninagar Police Station Officer In-charge Abul Kalam Azad, Kaligram Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Wahab Chan and Ekdala Union Parishad Chairman Shahjahan Ali and other local dignitaries were also present at the car handover ceremony.

Khadiza Bibi resides in Kaligaon village with a family of eight members. She lost her husband two years ago. Her son Al Amin runs the family by working in a transport company. A refrigerator was badly needed in her family but she could not buy for lack of cash.

Meanwhile, Al-Amin knew about Walton's instalment facility. Then he, along with his mother Khadiza, went to Abadpukur Walton Plaza on 6 June last and bought a fridge worth of Tk48,490 at instalment with a down payment of Tk5,500, adds the release.

After the purchase, digital registration of his purchased fridge was done with Khadiza Bibi's mobile number. After a while, an SMS from Walton was sent to Khadiza's phone number with the notification that she was awarded a car for free for the digital registration of her newly purchased Walton refrigerator under the digital campaign's season-18.

While expressing his reaction at the grand car handover ceremony, Al-Amin said, Walton fridge is being used in most of the families in his village.

"Walton fridges are also very nice looking. Thus, I also bought a Walton fridge on instalment facility. But I never dreamt that I would get such an expensive car for free by buying a Walton fridge with a small amount of money. Today, we are very happy getting the car key," he added.

Walton Plaza's CEO Md Rayhan said, "Walton is moving forward with the vision of becoming one of the top global brands. Digital campaign is a part of this goal. Through this, we will bring all the domestic customers under the online service." In addition to the benefits offered in the campaign, Walton Plaza is providing various benefits to the hire purchase buyers. Under the 'Hire purchase buyer and family protection policy', financial assistances, ranging from Tk25,000 to Tk3,00,000 based on the hire purchase product's prices, is given on the death of the buyer or his/her family member.

Moreover, the hire purchase card holders are also getting discount benefits at various diagnostic centres across the country.

At the function, Walton's DMD Humayun Kabir said that once upon a ship-loaded electronics items were imported in Bangladesh. But now, Walton's manufactured 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled electronics products are being exported to more than 40 countries.

"Through liberation war, Bangladesh became independent for economic emancipation. The people's most trusted brand Walton is greatly contributing to the country's economic prosperity," he also said.

Addressing the event, Actor Mamnun Hasan Emon said, "Today, I witnessed how people's dreams come true. The smile on that mother's face after handing over the car keys touched my heart. This is a new experience in my life. I am very proud to be with Walton. Today's event is the proof of that Walton strongly keeps its promise to customers."