NAMSS Motors and Chinese partners announce joint investment in lithium battery, solar, and satellite solutions for Bangladesh

Corporates

11 November, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 05:04 pm

A significant joint investment initiative in Bangladesh has been agreed upon by NAMSS Motors Limited, a renowned Bangladeshi automotive company, along with China's Weltbe Communication Technology Limited and Beijing Hairun Haosheng Technology Limited. This decision was reached during a meeting held at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) headquarters in Agargaon, where BIDA's Executive Chairman, Mr. Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, and a delegation of Chinese investors were present.

The joint venture will focus on establishing a lithium battery manufacturing plant, a solar panel production facility, and investing in satellite connectivity solutions in Bangladesh. This investment is anticipated to support Bangladesh's economic growth, reduce environmental pollution, and create numerous job opportunities, helping address unemployment in the country.

Representing NAMSS Motors Limited, Brig. Gen. Shafiquzzaman (Retd.), Managing Director; Major Gen. AKM Abdur Rahman, OSP, NDC, PSC (Retd.), Director; Mr. Nuruddin Jahangir, Chief Operating Officer; and Mohammad Hossain, Assistant Director, attended the meeting. From Weltbe Communication Technology Limited and Beijing Hairun Haosheng Technology Limited, Mr. Wong Tik Benjamin, Chairman; Cheung Tung Piu Bill, Marketing Director; Liu Meisgu, Executive Director; Pan Qiang, Manager; Tong Yongzhang, Chief Engineer; Wang Guiang, Manager; and Patash Kumar Sen, Engineer, were present.

This joint investment is expected to enhance Bangladesh's manufacturing sector and promote sustainable development through renewable energy and advanced technology solutions.

