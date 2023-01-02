Nahid Rahman promoted to central bank director

Bangladesh Bank Training Academy (BBTA) Additional Director Nahid Rahman has been promoted to the post of director.

She was promoted to the new post on 1 January, according to the central bank press release.

Nahid Rahman joined the General Side of Bangladesh Bank in 1999 as Assistant Director.

She started her career as a probationary officer in Southeast Bank and later served with success in Bangladesh Bank's Banking Regulations and Policy Department, Forex Reserve and Treasury Management Department, Human Resources Department and Bangladesh Bank Training Academy.

Nahid attained an MCom (Finance) degree from the Department of Finance and Banking of the University of Dhaka and has obtained an MBM degree from Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) on deputation for professional excellence.