Nagad’s unique initiative for children on Christmas 

Corporates

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 04:12 pm

Related News

Nagad’s unique initiative for children on Christmas 

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 04:12 pm
Nagad’s unique initiative for children on Christmas 

Mobile financial service Nagad has come up with a unique initiative to preserve the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman among the new generation. 

With this initiative on Christmas, carrying four different postcards, Nagad will distribute graphic novel "Mujib" to the children which is based on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.   

In a press release, Nagad said that it believes on communal harmony in Bangladesh that's why the organisation took such initiative on the occasion of Christmas on 25 December. 

The initiative for children titled "Abar Ashibo Firey" was taken to preserve the memory, practices and principles of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Four different post stamps were kept for the children, where they would choose a card of their choice and put it in the mailbox. Afterword, Nagad will send the graphic novel "Mujib" as a gift from Nagad to their address. 

The four post stamps have pictures of tea gardens in Sylhet, beaches in Cox's Bazar, Dhaka Ahsan Manzil and the Sundarbans to encourage people to travel beautiful Bangladesh. 

Children have enjoyed the daylong Christmas event at Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort, Hotel Sheraton, Radisson Blu Water Garden and The Westin Dhaka on Saturday.  

Talking about the initiative for children on Christmas, Nagad's Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "Bangladesh is a country of religious harmony. And for children, joy is more important than the religion. So the initiative has taken by Nagad to increase the happiness of the children. I hope the children and their parents have enjoyed the event."

Nagad / Christmas 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

4h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

5h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

5h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

9m | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

14m | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

19m | Videos
Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

24m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one