Nagad’s unique initiative for children on Christmas 

Mobile financial service Nagad has come up with a unique initiative to preserve the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman among the new generation.

With this initiative on Christmas, carrying four different postcards, Nagad will distribute graphic novel "Mujib" to the children which is based on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In a press release, Nagad said that it believes on communal harmony in Bangladesh that's why the organisation took such initiative on the occasion of Christmas on 25 December.

The initiative for children titled "Abar Ashibo Firey" was taken to preserve the memory, practices and principles of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Four different post stamps were kept for the children, where they would choose a card of their choice and put it in the mailbox. Afterword, Nagad will send the graphic novel "Mujib" as a gift from Nagad to their address.

The four post stamps have pictures of tea gardens in Sylhet, beaches in Cox's Bazar, Dhaka Ahsan Manzil and the Sundarbans to encourage people to travel beautiful Bangladesh.

Children have enjoyed the daylong Christmas event at Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort, Hotel Sheraton, Radisson Blu Water Garden and The Westin Dhaka on Saturday.

Talking about the initiative for children on Christmas, Nagad's Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "Bangladesh is a country of religious harmony. And for children, joy is more important than the religion. So the initiative has taken by Nagad to increase the happiness of the children. I hope the children and their parents have enjoyed the event."