Nagad’s Executive Director Jhalak gets ‘Best Emerging Director in Fintech’ award

Nagad's Executive Director Maruful Islam Jhalak has been named as the 'Best Emerging Director in Fintech' by UK-based The Global Economics Ltd, one of the prominent bi-annual business publications in the world.

Jhalak is the first individual from the country's fintech industry to earn this award in the leadership category from the prestigious publication, The Global Economics Ltd, read a press release.

Maruful Islam Jhalak oversees the technical aspects of the Nagad. Jhalak is a tech visionary and architect who played a vital role in the implementation of concepts such as E-KYC and D-KYC.

Global Economics recognized Maruful Islam Jhalak for his remarkable contribution to the introduction of these innovative fintech solutions that have truly steered the country's financial industry towards digitization.

Expressing his thoughts on receiving the award Maruful Islam Jhalak said "I am humbled and thrilled that the prominent publication recognized my contributions. Nagad has introduced numerous game-changing innovations that have robustly altered the country's financial industry landscape. I am truly delighted to be a part of such endeavors, and this acknowledgment from a global platform will undoubtedly inspire me to bring more digitization concepts to reality in the days ahead."

This year, 'The Global Economics' honored 20 top executives from all around the world for their extraordinary contributions to their respective industries.

Earlier in 2021 Global Economics awarded Nagad, the mobile financial venture of the Bangladesh Post Office, as 'Best DFS (Digital Finance Service Award) of 2021. The publication recognized Nagad, under the criteria of digital transformations in technological innovation through the 'Best DFS Award'.