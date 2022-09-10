Nagad’s ED Shafayet Alam gets intl leadership award

TBS Report 
10 September, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 01:53 pm

Md Shafayet Alam, the executive director (ED) of Nagad Limited. Photo: Courtesy
Md Shafayet Alam, the executive director (ED) of Nagad Limited. Photo: Courtesy

UK-based economy journal – Business Tabloid – has named Md Shafayet Alam as the "Visionary Leader in Digital Finance" for exhibiting strategic, sustainable, and visionary initiatives in his relevant field of work. 

Md Shafayet Alam, the executive director (ED) of Nagad Limited, has received the award for his leadership excellence in Bangladesh's financial industry, reads an Nagad press release issued on Saturday.  

With over 26 years of an extensive career in the telecommunications, information technology, electronics and digital financial services (DFS) sector, Shafayet is well-known as a crucial figure in the country's business industry for his numerous accomplishments. 

As the Executive Director of Nagad, the world's fastest-growing digital financial service, he has been instrumental in the establishment of Nagad through his policy-driven expertise. 

His strong involvement as an executive director has assisted Nagad in reaching various milestones to date. Business Tabloid has named him the "Visionary Leader in Digital Finance," recognising his outstanding contribution to the country's business industry.

Since 2019, Business Tabloid recognises globally renowned personalities purely based on their merits and the expertise they hold in their respective industry. 

Every year, nominations are evaluated by an independent committee chosen by the publication based on various criteria such as innovations, accomplishments, leadership, and contributions.

This year, the publication honoured and awarded 10 prominent leaders from all across the world who strive hard to bring revolutionary changes to their economies.

Shafayet is the first individual from the country's fintech industry to get this accolade in the area of leadership, adds the release.

Expressing his thoughts on receiving the accolades, Md. Shafayet Alam, The Executive Director of Nagad said, "I am honored and delighted that the prestigious publication recognized my contribution.

Nagad has launched a number of game-changing initiatives that have significantly impacted the country's financial business environment. I am proud to have helped to the journey of the world's fastest-growing fintech company."

Notable award winners in 2022 include Matteo Boffa of Thaely, UAE, in the "Green Entrepreneur of the year" category, Shahid Yousaf of SY Capital Estates – UAE in the "Outstanding Contribution towards Real Estate Industry" category, Shahid Yousaf of SY Capital Estates – UAE in the "Outstanding Contribution towards Real Estate Industry" category, Dr Shanavas Koya of ADNOC Distribution – UAE in the "Best HR Transformational Leader," Zaid Al Abdullatif from Oman in the "Outstanding contribution in the Banking Sector" category, Christian Patouraux of Kacific Broadband Satellites Ltd – Singapore as the "Best Satellite Executive," Abay Sarkulov of Development Bank of Kazakhstan in the Best Banking Chairman category, and many others. 

Earlier in 2020 Business Tabloid awarded Nagad, the mobile financial venture of the Bangladesh Post Office, as "the best digital financial service provider of 2020." 

Launched in March 2019, Nagad, the second-largest MFS carrier in the country, has already received many accolades from international platforms, including the "Digital Opportunity and Financial Inclusion Award" from the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), among others.

