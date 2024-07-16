Nagad’s ED Elite appointed as fintech standing committee chairman at BASIS

16 July, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:58 pm

Nagad’s ED Elite appointed as fintech standing committee chairman at BASIS

This prestigious appointment reflects Nagad’s key role in the fintech and digital payment landscape of Bangladesh. With Niaz Morshed Elite’s extensive experience and innovative vision, the committee is poised to drive forward significant advancements in the ICT sector.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Niaz Morshed Elite, executive director at Nagad Ltd – a leading MFS operator and the fastest unicorn in Bangladesh, has been appointed as the chairman of the Standing Committee on FinTech and Digital Payment at Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS).

This prestigious appointment reflects Nagad's key role in the fintech and digital payment landscape of Bangladesh. With Niaz Morshed Elite's extensive experience and innovative vision, the committee is poised to drive forward significant advancements in the ICT sector.

As chairman, Niaz Morshed Elite will have the opportunity to lead initiatives aimed at fostering innovations and streamlining digital payment systems, influence crucial decisions and inspire committee members. 

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The standing committee will give importance to addressing regulatory challenges, promoting the adoption of digital payment solutions, and supporting the growth of fintech startups.

Nagad's Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "It is an honour to be appointed as the chairman of the Fintech & Digital Payment Standing Committee at BASIS. I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and stakeholders to drive digital transformation and create a more inclusive financial ecosystem in Bangladesh."

As a young entrepreneur, Niaz Morshed Elite is involved in many other successful businesses and has also associations with a variety of professional, sports and socio-cultural organisations. He is also the managing director of Borotakia Group. Besides, he is the founding president of JCI Chattogram alongside serving as the two-time national president of this non-profit organization of young people. Mr. Elite is also serving as chairperson of JCI Bangladesh Trust and director of Chattogram Regional Cricket Council.

