Nagad wins Visa Excellence award-2023

Nagad, a popular mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has been conferred with prestigious Visa Excellence Awards 2023 for its outstanding contribution to boosting digital payments in the country.

Visa, a leading digital payment entity, recently felicitated its partner Nagad in the category, "Excellence in CyberSource – Payouts" for its "Credit Card Bill Payment" and "Transfer Money to Visa Debit Card" products at the "Visa Leadership Conclave-2023" under the theme of "Towards a Cashless, Smart Bangladesh" held at Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of Payment Systems Department at Bangladesh Bank, was the guest of honour at the programme.

Soumya Basu, country manager at Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa, also attended the event along with the entire Visa team and other issuers and acquirers of Bangladesh.

On Behalf of Nagad, its Executive Director Mohammad Aminul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, and Head of Product Development Golam Jamil Ahmed received the award.

Nagad's Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury said, "It is an honour for us to have been recognised by our partner, VISA. Such a recognition will inspire us to bring in more products and services tailored to our customers' changing needs, thus expediting our country's digital transformation."

At the annual conclave, Visa honoured its partners – banks, fintech companies, merchants and other members of the ecosystem. The awards were presented for excellence in various categories, including issuance and acquiring, cross-border payments, product innovation, fintech partnerships, CyberSource and Value-Added Services.

Among the award winners, prominent names are – Islami Bank Bangladesh, Standard Chartered Bank, Eastern Bank, BRAC Bank, The City Bank, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC), United Commercial Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, The Premier Bank, Dhaka Bank, and Dutch Bangla Bank.