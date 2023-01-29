Nagad wins Posts and Telecommunications Award 2023

Nagad, a mobile financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, has scooped the 'Posts and Telecommunications Award 2023' for its outstanding contribution to digital innovations in Bangladesh's mobile financial service industry.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar handed over the award to Muhammad Solaiman, director of corporate communications at Nagad, and Muhammad Zahidul Islam, head of public communications at Nagad, at the Digital Bangladesh Mela 2023 – an expo aimed at showcasing IT products and IT enabled services (ITES) in Bangladesh, held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Saturday (28 January), said a press release.

At the award-giving ceremony, chief guest Mustafa Jabbar said, "Nagad has brought about a revolution in the mobile financial market through many customer-friendly innovations, especially its easy account opening process through e-KYC on smartphone or by simply dialling *167# on basic phones."

"This mobile money service of the Postal Department has shown the innovative power that we are talking about. That is why we have honoured it," he noted.

After receiving the award Muhammad Solaiman said, "Winning any award is a matter of great pride. It also is an achievement for the entire country. Nagad always wants to stay beside people with new customer-centric innovations and affordable services."

"On behalf of the Nagad family, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Posts and Telecommunications Division for recognising our work towards making people's daily life easy," he added.

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman presided over the concluding ceremony of the three-day Digital Bangladesh Mela 2023, while BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder and Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry Rezwan Ahamed Taufiq were present at the event as special guests.

Alongside stalls of different organisations, there was an attractive stall of Nagad at the fair. People of different strata thronged the stall and enquired about different features and services of Nagad. What really attracted many visitors was an opportunity to play VR football game there.

The Posts and Telecommunications Division introduced the Posts and Telecommunications Award this year for the first time.