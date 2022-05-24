Nagad wants to become the MFS market leader within this year: Nagad ED

Corporates

24 May, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 11:53 am

Related News

Nagad wants to become the MFS market leader within this year: Nagad ED

Nagad also wants to launch the digital banking initiative within this year, which would also be the first of its kind by any MFS carrier in the country

24 May, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 11:53 am
Maruful Islam Jhalak. Picture: Collected
Maruful Islam Jhalak. Picture: Collected

Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of the Bangladesh Post Office, wants to lead the MFS sector in the country within this year with the rolling out of some fresh technological innovations.
 
Nagad also wants to launch the digital banking initiative within this year, which would also be the first of its kind by any MFS carrier in the country.
 
"Hopefully, we'll be the number one in Bangladesh within this year with the rolling out of some technological innovations and advancements......we'll be on the top," said Maruful Islam Jhalak, the executive director of Nagad while talking to BSS.
 
Jhalak, who is at the helm of Nagad's overall technological innovations, claimed that this MFS carrier is now far ahead than other MFS carriers of the country in terms of application of modern and state of the art technology.
 
He opined that Nagad has recently reached the milestone of enjoying nearly a Taka 1,000 crore transaction in a single day mostly due to the easy account opening process alongside the lowest cash out facility in the market.
 
Jhalak, who also looks after Nagad's technology and business assurance division, opined that through efficiency, innovation, and transformation, it is possible to further enhance the excellence, which the Nagad is pursuing relentlessly.
 
Shedding lights on the theme of launching digital banking service in the country through MFS carrier, he informed that they are planning to roll out this branchless service within this year subject to the approval of the Bangladesh Bank.
 
"It will be a revolution in the country where the countrywide Nagad registered agents will work for disseminating the services of digital banking to the customers," he added.
 
The Nagad executive director said that newer technology would be adopted so that foolproof security could be ensured in the transaction process of Nagad side by side to bring down the incidents of fraudulence to the minimum level.
 
He mentioned that the use of the PRISM app from March of last year has helped them to analyze better market situations and thus enabled them to reach near the mark of Taka 1,000 crore single-day transactions within a short period of time.
 
Asked about the potentials of the MFS sector, Jhalak said that without transforming the financial industry, there is no other way to enhance financial inclusion and upgrade the country's position as a developed nation.
 
Apart from the market leader bkash, Nagad is also leading from the front with its innovative service backed by the state of the art technology.
 
"In only three years, we've registered about 6.25 crore customers and our daily transaction hit about Taka 1,000 crore which is the ultimate result of using technology," Jhalak added.
 
Nagad has introduced the first electronic know your customer (e-KYC) in the country and that was the initial step of the company to move into massive technological innovations.
 
Using the e-KYC account opening with smart phones using the internet was also a rare incident at that time. 
 
Dialing only *167# even from a basic mobile phone and setting a four-digit password has been the easiest way so far.
 
"Moving with this technological advancement, we have established partnership with the mobile phone operators and opened up a locked window to the hard to reach users who even could never think of using digital financial service," Jhalak added.
 
After the serial innovation in the market, the mobile payment numbers have now reached a moderate level in Bangladesh. 
 
According to the Bangladesh Bank data, about Taka 78,000 crore were transacted in last March though this channel where Nagad has a fair share.
 
Just before Nagad launched its service, the average transaction was about Taka 30,000 crore and since then it has grown by two and a half times where technological innovations have played a massive role. Transactions through the MFS doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic while the upward trend is expected to continue. 

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

3h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

4h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

22h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

4h | Videos
Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

17h | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

18h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature