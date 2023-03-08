Nagad virtual number offers safe transaction for women

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, has come up with an in-built virtual number that enables customers to cash in any amount on their wallets by hiding their actual mobile number.

Such exciting innovation prevents phone stalking and fraud experienced especially by women, while protecting their privacy, reads a press release.

Since its inception, Nagad has continued its efforts to innovate and introduce products and services tailored to meet customers' needs side by side ensuring their financial safety.

In continuation its customer-centric approach, the state-owned mobile money carrier has launched this virtual number, aiming mainly to safeguard financial transactions made by women MFS customers. However, any customer of Nagad can use this exclusive service.

Talking about this innovation, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad Limited, said, "We want to ensure safe transactions for all customers. And, we give utmost importance when it comes to protecting our female customers' privacy."

"A woman can safely cash in any amount on her Nagad wallet using the virtual number," he added.

Women frequently face different types of harassment and fall victim to fraud over the phone. In many cases, they do not get any remedy, eventually forcing them to change their phone numbers. To deal with such issues faced by women, Nagad has brought in an innovation in the form of a 16-digit virtual number that works as a substitute for an actual mobile number.