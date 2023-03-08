Nagad virtual number offers safe transaction for women

Corporates

Press Release
08 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 03:54 pm

Related News

Nagad virtual number offers safe transaction for women

Press Release
08 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 03:54 pm
Nagad virtual number offers safe transaction for women

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, has come up with an in-built virtual number that enables customers to cash in any amount on their wallets by hiding their actual mobile number. 

Such exciting innovation prevents phone stalking and fraud experienced especially by women, while protecting their privacy, reads a press release.

Since its inception, Nagad has continued its efforts to innovate and introduce products and services tailored to meet customers' needs side by side ensuring their financial safety.

In continuation its customer-centric approach, the state-owned mobile money carrier has launched this virtual number, aiming mainly to safeguard financial transactions made by women MFS customers. However, any customer of Nagad can use this exclusive service.  

Talking about this innovation, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad Limited, said, "We want to ensure safe transactions for all customers. And, we give utmost importance when it comes to protecting our female customers' privacy."
"A woman can safely cash in any amount on her Nagad wallet using the virtual number," he added.  

Women frequently face different types of harassment and fall victim to fraud over the phone. In many cases, they do not get any remedy, eventually forcing them to change their phone numbers. To deal with such issues faced by women, Nagad has brought in an innovation in the form of a 16-digit virtual number that works as a substitute for an actual mobile number. 

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

7h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

5h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

18h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

22h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year