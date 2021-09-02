Nagad users to enjoy 10% discount on Novoair

Nagad customers will get a 10% discount on Novoair domestic tickets purchased via the mobile financial service wallet.

Nagadand Novoair signed an agreement in this regard on Tuesday at Nagad's head office in Dhaka, says a press release.

Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief marketing officer of Nagad and Mes-Bah- Ul-Islam, head of marketing and sales, Novoair signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the agreement Nagad users can now purchase Novoair domestic tickets using Nagad account form any of their sales point of Novoair.

Also Nagad users will enjoy 10 percent discount on base fare on all available destinations of Novoair from 1 September to 30 November.

Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief marketing officer of Nagad said that with the agreement the Nagad users will enjoy the benefit to travel with cheaper prices.

Customers can reach Nagad hotline at 16167 or 096 096 16167 for further query about the campaign.

