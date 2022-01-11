Nagad users to avail instant cashback on Nitol Motors EMI payment

Popular mobile financial service Nagad has recently announced an exciting cashback offer and extra profit to facilitate convenience and ease of making monthly installments.

From now on, Nagad users can avail up to Tk100 instant cashback on Nitol Motors monthly installment payments, reads a press release.

The cashback campaign will run from 6 to 31 January.

This campaign is a part of Nagad's special campaign titled "Deshi Nagad – e Beshi laav", aiming to bring more profit for 'Nagad' users of the country. Apart from Nitol Motors Limited, the mobile financial service Nagad, an arm of Postal Department is offering such special offers on purchase more than 2,500 partner brands and merchants in the country.

Commenting on the cashback offer Nagad's CMO Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Partnering with different brands is an ongoing process. We are doing this kind of thing for the wellbeing of our customers."

Customers can pay their monthly installment payments for free through Nagad throughout the campaign period, potentially saving extra costs and time for the app's users.

On a single transaction, through a Nagad account, customers will be entitled to avail Tk100 instant cashback of at least Tk19,000th or above monthly EMI bill payment to Nitol Motors Ltd.

Besides, customers have to pay the bill through the Nagad app or via dialing the USSD (*167 #) to enjoy the cashback offer.

Under this campaign, customers require to pay the bill for the product purchased from Nitol Motors through EMI and they can avail the cashback offer while making the monthly installment payments.

However, each customer is entitled to get this exclusive offer only once during the campaign period. This cashback offer is only offered to customers with active Nagad accounts, the release added.

To know more about the campaign, visit https://nagad.com.bd/en/offer/nitol-motors-2/ or call 16167 or 096 096 16167.