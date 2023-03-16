Nagad tops Dhaka WASA bill payments

Nagad tops Dhaka WASA bill payments

Nagad has become the top bill collector of  Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in the fiscal year 2021-2022. 

Dhaka WASA conferred the "Bill Collection Award" on Nagad in recognition of the mobile financial service provider's contribution to its annual bill collection, reads a press release on Thursday.

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tazul Islam handed over this award to Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, and Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad, at a five-star hotel in Dhaka on Thursday, according to the release.

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh, Muhammad Ibrahim, senior secretary to the Local Government Division, and Engineer Dr Golam Mostafa, chairman of Dhaka WASA Board, were present at the award ceremony as special guests.

Taqsem A Khan, managing director and CEO of Dhaka WASA, presided over the programme.

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, said, "At the outset of Nagad's journey, we eased people's utility bill payments, enabling them to pay bills using their mobile phones from anywhere anytime."

In this way, Nagad customers can save both time and money, he also said, adding, "We express our gratitude to Dhaka WASA for recognising our contribution."

Apart from Nagad, Dhaka WASA also awarded some other financial institutions, including banks and MFS providers, in different categories. 

