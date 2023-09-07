Nagad-TerraPay partnership enables seamless remittance inflows

Corporates

Press Release
07 September, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 08:15 pm

Related News

Nagad-TerraPay partnership enables seamless remittance inflows

Press Release
07 September, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 08:15 pm
Nagad-TerraPay partnership enables seamless remittance inflows

Expatriate Bangladeshis around the world can now send home remittances through Nagad in a faster and easier way as TerraPay, a global payments network, will provide seamless cross-border money transfer solutions.  

Nagad Limited, known for its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, has partnered with TerraPay to leverage its interoperability platform and vast network spanning 200 countries, reads a press release. 

Thus, the world's fastest-growing MFS company is going to establish a streamlined avenue for real-time, cross-border money transfers, ensuring that Bangladeshi expatriates have access to high-security features and a government incentive of Tk25 per Tk1,000 while remitting their hard-earned money to their families back home – all at a minimal cost.

TerraPay, renowned for its global presence, is registered and regulated across 29 international markets. Serving as a pivotal partner to banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants, and financial institutions worldwide, TerraPay contributes to the creation of a more extensive and inclusive international financial ecosystem. Furthermore, Visa's strategic equity investment in TerraPay enhances the digital cross-border commerce experience for consumers and small-to-medium-sized businesses.

The strategic alliance enables Nagad Limited to connect with TerraPay network that exists across the globe, ensuring 24/7 availability of services throughout the year. 

Trust Bank Limited, a reputable private commercial bank in Bangladesh, played a pivotal role in facilitating the partnership between TerraPay and Nagad – a remittance service provider approved by the Bangladesh Bank.

Ambar Sur, founder and CEO of TerraPay, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to have this significant partnership with Nagad to enable faster and more secure remittance inflow for expatriate Bangladeshis. Wallets are the key enablers for sending money back home, and TerraPay's aim is to ensure a seamless and instant process for the end consumer, i.e., the families in most cases. Nagad propels our brand to fulfil its goal, and we are excited to leverage our interoperability platform and help simplify lives."

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, shared his excitement about the agreement with TerraPay, saying, "From the get-go, we have been trying to make people's lives easier. Now, Bangladeshi expatriates living in different countries can send home their hard-earned money through Nagad using the TerraPay network. We are delighted to have forged this partnership, and it is like a gift to expatriates and their families."

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Marbled cats are evolutionarily connected to large cats. Photo: Collected

Understanding the marbled cat: Asia’s most arboreal feline

8h | Earth
The founders say the centrally monitored swapping stations will also ensure that electricity is not stolen from the national grid, thus easing a major concern of the government. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tiger New Energy: Two Harvard alums look to change how three-wheelers are powered in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

1d | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

2h | TBS Today
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

2h | TBS World
Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

1h | TBS Economy
Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

4h | TBS SPORTS