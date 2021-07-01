Nagad to take lead in country’s mobile financial industry

Nagad has recently rolled out a campaign to highlight the benefits which customers can avail by using it under the slogan 'Deshi Nagad e Beshi Labh' that means 'use homegrown Nagad, get more benefits'.

Customers can reap the most benefit by using the homegrown mobile financial service, Nagad, said a media statement issued on Thursday.

The campaign will help people understand the extent of benefits they can avail by using Nagad and how.

There was a time when people used to send money to their relatives through money orders with high volume of charges. Times have changed and money can be sent now to any part of the country instantly without any cost.

Upon receiving the money, customers can also cash it out at the lowest cost through Nagad. Not only the sending money option, now the mobile financial service wing of the postal department is offering solutions to various financial problems in keeping with the time.

If users run out of mobile balances or internet data, they can instantly buy various talk-time or internet packages at the lowest cost from anywhere using Nagad.

They can also carry out online shopping and pay utility bills for water, electricity, gas and internet without any extra cost. For insurance premium payment through Nagad, there is a cash-back.

Customers can also add money using their Visa and MasterCard and get up to Tk300 cash-back by paying credit card bills through Nagad.

Nagad has worked tirelessly to make peoples' lives easier in time of the Covid-19 pandemic. Consequently, the payment for any emergency service can be made from the convenience of users' home.

According to the media statement, Nagad is the only platform through which the Covid-19 test fee can be paid. About 9 lakh people have paid such test fees using Nagad in the last one year.

In order to facilitate daily activities, Nagad has made arrangements to make payments to about 20,000 merchants across the country. Customers are making their payments for everyday essentials through Nagad.

In addition, shopping bills are being paid on more than 700 e-commerce platforms through Nagad, and almost all of them offer various attractive facilities, including cash-back.

Transactions through Nagad are popular on numerous Facebook-based e-commerce sites, facilitating online shopping.

Apart from this, it is now easy to pay the bills of more than 200 internet service providers and the tuition fees around 250 educational institutions. For the savers, Nagad is offering a 7.5% profit which is the highest in the country.

Speaking about the continued efforts to introduce people-friendly services, Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, said, "Nagad is working to ensure a digital life for the people of Bangladesh. We are working hard to create a successful digital ecosystem. And the only way to do so is to ensure digital payments."

"Nagad is giving all sorts of exciting offers, including various types of cash-backs to expand digital businesses. We are working to encourage people to live digitally," he added.

In addition, 200 garment factories paid wages and salaries to their workers through Nagad during the lockdown last year while 33 charities raised donations using the platform.

To avail all these facilities who wants to sue Nagad can open the account just dialing *167# from any mobile phone and setting up a four-digit PIN, takes only a few seconds.

The state-run carrier introduced the state-of-the-art electronic KYC (know your customer) in the country to facilitate account opening.

Launched on March 26, 2019, Nagad is today an organisation with 5.2 crore customer base, thanks to the introduction of modern technologies and all the services that have made life easier.