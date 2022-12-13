Nagad is a success of digital Bangladesh: Mustafa Jabbar

Bangladesh is cashing in on the benefits of Digital Bangladesh in different fields, and Nagad, a mobile financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, is a vivid example of success, says Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

"Bangladesh is an agriculture-dependent country, but many are now envious of its rapid technological development. One of the major positive outcomes of digitalisation is that we have almost moved towards a cashless society," the minister told journalists at a programme marking Digital Bangladesh Day-2022 in Daak Bhaban, on Monday (12 December).

Bangladesh Posts and Telecommunications Division organised a "Digital Postal Service Exhibition" to celebrate Digital Bangladesh Day on Tuesday. It also held a meeting with Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman in the chair, reads a press release.

"We can now make all kinds of financial transactions, including cash-out and cash-in and shopping, through mobile financial services," Mustafa Jabbar said, adding that Postal department's mobile financial service Nagad is playing a big role in this regard.

Starting off in 2019, Nagad has now become one of the most popular MFS service providers in the country, he noted.

Presenting a keynote, Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, said, "The most digitalisation has happened in Bangladesh's financial sector. Mobile financial service providers in particular have revolutionised this field. We can mention the name of Nagad as an example."

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman shared his experience about Digital Bangladesh with everyone and urged all to make themselves more suitable for the digital world from their own positions they are now in.

Dr Md Rafiqul Matin, managing Director of Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd, and Brigadier General Md Nasim Parvej, director general of Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, and Shyam Sunder Sikder, chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory, also spoke on the occasion.

Md Harunur Rashid, director general of the Postal Department, gave the welcome address.

There were eight stalls at the Postal Department's exhibition. The visitors were appraised of different digital services, such as electronic money transfer service, postal cash card, online postal life insurance, digital land services, and mobile financial service of Nagad, etc.

Mustafa Jabbar and other guests visited these stalls. Guests came to Nagad's stall and enquired about cash-out, cash-in and send money services. They also learned about how to buy products using the Nagad wallet.

Nagad officials gave the guests an idea of how much money is being saved every year as a result of the distribution of various government allowances through Nagad.