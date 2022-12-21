Nagad scoops UK-based global brand award

Corporates

Press Release
21 December, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:15 pm

Related News

Nagad scoops UK-based global brand award

Press Release
21 December, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of the Bangladesh Postal Department, has been named the "Best Innovative Digital Financial Service Brand" at the 10th Global Brand Awards 2022 held recently in Dubai, in recognition of its outstanding performance in the country's MFS sector.

At the same time, Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad, has bagged the "Fintech Personality of the Year 2022" award, reads a press release.

Every year, the UK-based Global Brands Magazine recognises and rewards top companies across the globe for their exceptional performances in different fields, such as economy, education, lifestyle, innovation, technology, and real estate.

Nagad's success demonstrates its commitment to innovations and to offering products and services tailored to customer needs.

Nagad has become one of the top mobile money operators in Bangladesh only in three and half years, thanks to its enviable success in bringing unbanked people into the fold of financial inclusion at a faster pace through its customer-friendly, easy and affordable services.

The company has revolutionised the country's MFS industry, especially by innovating the digital Know Your Customer (KYC) and so far, onboarded more than 6.5 crore customers.  

The state-owned MFS provider is also playing a part in the country's socioeconomic development as it disburses different safety allowances and education stipends at a nominal charge. 

The award ceremony was held at the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai on 10 December. Faisal Chowdhury, one of the directors of Nagad, and Samia Sharmin, senior manager of the Corporate Communications Department, received the awards on behalf of Nagad at the event.

Earlier, Nagad won the Best Innovation Digital Financial Service Award for the first e-KYC Innovation in Bangladesh, Inclusive Fintech Fifty Award, Best Digital Financial Service Provider Award, WITSA Global Excellence Award, Digital Bangladesh Award, E-Commerce Mover Award, Best Marketing Communication Award and more, added the press release.

Nagad / Award ceremony / MFS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

5h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

5h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

4h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

19m | TBS Insight
75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

29m | TBS Stories
Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

6h | TBS SPORTS
How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide