Nagad scoops UK-based global brand award

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of the Bangladesh Postal Department, has been named the "Best Innovative Digital Financial Service Brand" at the 10th Global Brand Awards 2022 held recently in Dubai, in recognition of its outstanding performance in the country's MFS sector.

At the same time, Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad, has bagged the "Fintech Personality of the Year 2022" award, reads a press release.

Every year, the UK-based Global Brands Magazine recognises and rewards top companies across the globe for their exceptional performances in different fields, such as economy, education, lifestyle, innovation, technology, and real estate.

Nagad's success demonstrates its commitment to innovations and to offering products and services tailored to customer needs.

Nagad has become one of the top mobile money operators in Bangladesh only in three and half years, thanks to its enviable success in bringing unbanked people into the fold of financial inclusion at a faster pace through its customer-friendly, easy and affordable services.

The company has revolutionised the country's MFS industry, especially by innovating the digital Know Your Customer (KYC) and so far, onboarded more than 6.5 crore customers.

The state-owned MFS provider is also playing a part in the country's socioeconomic development as it disburses different safety allowances and education stipends at a nominal charge.

The award ceremony was held at the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai on 10 December. Faisal Chowdhury, one of the directors of Nagad, and Samia Sharmin, senior manager of the Corporate Communications Department, received the awards on behalf of Nagad at the event.

Earlier, Nagad won the Best Innovation Digital Financial Service Award for the first e-KYC Innovation in Bangladesh, Inclusive Fintech Fifty Award, Best Digital Financial Service Provider Award, WITSA Global Excellence Award, Digital Bangladesh Award, E-Commerce Mover Award, Best Marketing Communication Award and more, added the press release.