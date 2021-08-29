Nagad recieves Commward 2021 for creative marketing communication

Corporates

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 06:33 pm

Related News

Nagad recieves Commward 2021 for creative marketing communication

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 06:33 pm
Nagad recieves Commward 2021 for creative marketing communication

Nagad has won the top award of the most prestigious creative communication honour for its immensely successful Shob Hobe Nagad-e integrated campaign.

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) has awarded Nagad's creative communication for the best award this year at a virtual event of the BBF, said a press release.

The event was organised in association with Cannes Lions, the international festival of creativity on Saturday, August 28. 

The digital financial service also won bronze in the category of efficacy for the same campaign at the 10th edition of the event.

The Shob Hobe Nagad e-campaign shows how users can use Nagad for all of their payments to benefit from them with the world's fastest and easiest account-opening process.

Nagad has introduced an easy account opening process, allowing any mobile phone user to do it by dialling *167# and setting a four-digit PIN. 

Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director and co-founder of Nagad expected that the best creatives will soon help us become the number one mobile financial service in the country.

 

Nagad / Commward 2021 / Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

1d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs