Nagad recieves Commward 2021 for creative marketing communication

Nagad has won the top award of the most prestigious creative communication honour for its immensely successful Shob Hobe Nagad-e integrated campaign.

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) has awarded Nagad's creative communication for the best award this year at a virtual event of the BBF, said a press release.

The event was organised in association with Cannes Lions, the international festival of creativity on Saturday, August 28.

The digital financial service also won bronze in the category of efficacy for the same campaign at the 10th edition of the event.

The Shob Hobe Nagad e-campaign shows how users can use Nagad for all of their payments to benefit from them with the world's fastest and easiest account-opening process.

Nagad has introduced an easy account opening process, allowing any mobile phone user to do it by dialling *167# and setting a four-digit PIN.

Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director and co-founder of Nagad expected that the best creatives will soon help us become the number one mobile financial service in the country.