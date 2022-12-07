Nagad to receive NBR award Saturday

Corporates

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 05:25 pm

Related News

Nagad to receive NBR award Saturday

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Nagad to receive NBR award Saturday

Nagad, mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has come out as a top VAT payer in three years since it embarked on its journey.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has declared Nagad Limited as the third highest VAT-paying company for the fiscal year 2021-2022 in the service category, read a media release.

In recognition of Nagad's contribution to the national exchequer, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal as the chief guest will hand over the "Highest VAT Payers Award" to the digital financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department at a ceremony organised by the NBR in InterContinental Dhaka on Saturday, marking the VAT Week (9 to 15 December).

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and Md Jashim Uddin, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, will present the occasion as the special guests, while Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, senior secretary to Internal Resources Division and NBR chairman, will preside over the programme.

Other NBR officials, among others, will also attend the award-giving event.

The revenue board will honour top nine VAT-paying companies at the national level for the last fiscal year in three categories – production, service and business.

Nagad has gained customers at a faster pace because of its new innovations in providing services to its customers, leading to a gradual rise in transactions. Thus, the MFS provider has got into the list of highest VAT-paying companies, read the PR.

Since its launching by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nagad has so far onboarded more than 6.5 crore customers.

NBR award / Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

5h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

6h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

7h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

22h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

1d | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup