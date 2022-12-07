Nagad to receive NBR award Saturday

Nagad, mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has come out as a top VAT payer in three years since it embarked on its journey.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has declared Nagad Limited as the third highest VAT-paying company for the fiscal year 2021-2022 in the service category, read a media release.

In recognition of Nagad's contribution to the national exchequer, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal as the chief guest will hand over the "Highest VAT Payers Award" to the digital financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department at a ceremony organised by the NBR in InterContinental Dhaka on Saturday, marking the VAT Week (9 to 15 December).

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and Md Jashim Uddin, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, will present the occasion as the special guests, while Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, senior secretary to Internal Resources Division and NBR chairman, will preside over the programme.

Other NBR officials, among others, will also attend the award-giving event.

The revenue board will honour top nine VAT-paying companies at the national level for the last fiscal year in three categories – production, service and business.

Nagad has gained customers at a faster pace because of its new innovations in providing services to its customers, leading to a gradual rise in transactions. Thus, the MFS provider has got into the list of highest VAT-paying companies, read the PR.

Since its launching by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nagad has so far onboarded more than 6.5 crore customers.