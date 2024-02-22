Nagad & Prothom Alo take initiative to bring back lost art of handwriting

There was a time when beautiful handwriting used to be highly revered by all. Good handwriting was not only a matter of praise, but also a way of livelihood for many people. From letters to wall writings- beautiful and unique forms of handwriting used to be seen in many places. But the demand for good handwriting is declining gradually.

To bring back the lost art of beautiful handwriting, Nagad Limited & Prothom Alo have taken the initiative by calling for the submission of unique handwriting from all over Bangladesh. The selected handwritings will be made into fonts, to preserve them digitally.

To submit handwriting for this initiative, one can take a photo or scan the writing and mail it to this address: [email protected]. The deadline for submission is 7 March 2024. The submitted writings will be evaluated by a committee of researchers of the Bangla language and the final winners will be selected.

Tanvir A Mishuk, CEO & MD of Nagad Limited, said, 'Nagad is constantly working to showcase the achievements & glory of Bangladesh. Nagad has already worked on a publication narrating the glorious history of the Freedom Fighters of the Armed Forces.' He also said, 'We are collecting handwriting from all over Bangladesh in the month of language movement to commemorate the memories of those who used to earn their livelihood using their beautiful handwriting. We want to honor them, and we want to stay true to our roots.'