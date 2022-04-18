Nagad participates in Officers' Club ‘Eid Ananda Mela’

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 03:40 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a move toward advancing the digital lifestyle, the Postal Department's Mobile Financial Service Nagad recently participated in the four-day 'Eid Ananda Mela' held at the Officers' Club.

During the occasion, all the members of the Women's Committee of Officers Club Dhaka, led by former Information Secretary and President of the committee Begum Kamrun Nahar, and General Secretary and Principal of Govt. Bangla College Professor Dr Ferdousi Khan registered Nagad accounts together. 

Nagad Executive Director Md Shafayet Alam assisted the Women's Committee members in opening the accounts by dialling *167# from any mobile phone, reads a press release.

At the time he noted that Nagad is trying to integrate individuals from all walks of life into the digital service. In this case, the government is playing a significant role in the expansion of this service, thanks to the proper guidance and advice of government officials and officers.

Since, Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Nagad three years ago, many members of Officers Club Dhaka have been receiving all the latest services of Nagad. At the fair, they made purchases using Nagad payments.

On Sunday, during the last day of the fair, President of the Women's Committee Begum Kamrun Nahar expressed satisfaction over Nagad's service and said, "We are paying close attention to this as Nagad is a government service. The members of the club embraced the service as well and I have opened a Nagad account myself."

Dr Ferdousi Khan, general secretary of the committee, stated that the officers club hosts such fairs to support entrepreneurs who do not own their own shops.

"We have observed that Nagad's digital payment technology has made transactions simple for these entrepreneurs," she said adding that the procedure will be crucial in shaping the country's acceptance of digital transactions.

