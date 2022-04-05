Nagad organises workshop on money laundering and crime control

Nagad, one of the country's leading mobile financial services, recently conducted a workshop for Uddoktas in Gaibandha district.

The workshop aimed at identifying, controlling and preventing money laundering in order to avert fraudulent activity and terrorism financing, said a press release.

The workshop was held at SKS Inn Resort's Banquet Hall in the Gaibandha District. Lt Col Md Kousar Soukat Ali (retd), the chief external affairs officer of Nagad; Md Mahbub Alam, PPM, DIG (retd), the head of stakeholder management, Rashed Bin Ehsan, company secretary; Ahammad Ali, senior manager (compliance) were present from Nagad.

The workshop was also attended by Gaibandha District Police representative and senior officials.

During the session, the speakers emphasised the importance of preventing money laundering and terrorist financing for conducting "Nagad" business and identifying potential risk areas.

The organisers also discussed the strategies for increasing awareness of the Uddoktas, reporting suspicious transactions, and raising awareness about fraudulent activity.

"The primary driving force behind Nagad's business is the Uddoktas and distribution network. Nagad has always prioritised entrepreneurial awareness and a secure business framework. As part of our efforts, we will continue to organize such awareness events across the country," Lt Col Md Kousar Soukat Ali (retd) said.

Representatives of the Gaibandha District Police have highlighted their expertise in conducting various criminal cases, including fraud, and relevant challenges, and drew attention to the areas of cooperation of the Uddoktas at the workshop.

Md Mahbub Alam, PPM, DIG (Retd.), the head stakeholder management of Nagad assured complete cooperation in the correct procedure of regulating with the assistance of Nagad. He also urged the police department to work cooperatively with the local Nagad uddoktas.

Additionally, top authorities from "Nagad" visited several Uddokta points in Gaibandha, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts to apprise them of the importance of preventing money laundering and terrorism funding.

The Uddoktas of Nagad participated spontaneously in the inspection process and made several constructive proposals to address the different obstacles inherent in running the business.