Nagad organises workshop on money laundering and crime control

Corporates

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:01 pm

Related News

Nagad organises workshop on money laundering and crime control

The workshop aimed at identifying, controlling and preventing money laundering in order to avert fraudulent activity and terrorism financing

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:01 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Nagad, one of the country's leading mobile financial services, recently conducted a workshop for Uddoktas in Gaibandha district.

The workshop aimed at identifying, controlling and preventing money laundering in order to avert fraudulent activity and terrorism financing, said a press release. 

The workshop was held at SKS Inn Resort's Banquet Hall in the Gaibandha District. Lt Col Md Kousar Soukat Ali (retd), the chief external affairs officer of Nagad; Md Mahbub Alam, PPM, DIG (retd), the head of stakeholder management, Rashed Bin Ehsan, company secretary; Ahammad Ali, senior manager (compliance) were present from Nagad.

The workshop was also attended by Gaibandha District Police representative and senior officials.

During the session, the speakers emphasised the importance of preventing money laundering and terrorist financing for conducting "Nagad" business and identifying potential risk areas.

The organisers also discussed the strategies for increasing awareness of the Uddoktas, reporting suspicious transactions, and raising awareness about fraudulent activity.

"The primary driving force behind Nagad's business is the Uddoktas and distribution network. Nagad has always prioritised entrepreneurial awareness and a secure business framework.  As part of our efforts, we will continue to organize such awareness events across the country," Lt Col Md Kousar Soukat Ali (retd) said. 

Representatives of the Gaibandha District Police have highlighted their expertise in conducting various criminal cases, including fraud, and relevant challenges, and drew attention to the areas of cooperation of the Uddoktas at the workshop.

Md Mahbub Alam, PPM, DIG (Retd.), the head stakeholder management of Nagad assured complete cooperation in the correct procedure of regulating with the assistance of Nagad. He also urged the police department to work cooperatively with the local Nagad uddoktas.

Additionally, top authorities from "Nagad" visited several Uddokta points in Gaibandha, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts to apprise them of the importance of preventing money laundering and terrorism funding.

The Uddoktas of Nagad participated spontaneously in the inspection process and made several constructive proposals to address the different obstacles inherent in running the business.

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

3h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

2h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

4h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

3h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

5h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

6h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

6h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release