Nagad onboards over 3 crore customers in 2021

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 06:15 pm

Photo: Nagad users in 2021
Photo: Nagad users in 2021

Nagad, a mobile financial service (MFS) provider, has onboarded 3.35 crore new customers in 2021.

From 1 January to 22 December this year, Nagad had around 94 thousand daily subscribers. According to the latest figures, Nagad has 5.80 crore registered customers, notes a press release. 

Speaking about the achievement, Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad said, "Nagad became the best mobile financial service in the country three years ago for ensuring digital services for customers due to its customer-friendly, easy and affordable service." 

Users opened account dialing *167# setting a four-digit PIN

According to the media release, dialing *167#, around 2 crore people joined Nagad in 2021, setting a record for opening accounts in the mobile financial sector.

Besides, the mobile financial service operator distributed government allowances, including the allowances of the social safety net programmes.

Nagad has played a key role in ensuring transparency in the disbursement of allowances among the marginalized beneficiaries. Under this process, more than 98 lakh new accounts have been added to Nagad network. 

The government has disbursed BDT 5,065 crore under the social safety net programmes in the last financial year through MFS operators, of which 75 % was disbursed by Nagad.

Nagad started with around two and half lakh people beginning of the year. The technology of Nagad has received considerable response in the international arena and has won international accolades.

The mobile service provider is also known to have introduced account opening process by uploading the picture of both sides of a national identification card through the mobile app.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Nagad on March 26, 2019 by opening her own account in this process.

This year, 35 lakh accounts have been opened with Nagad in this process.

