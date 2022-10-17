Nagad offers Tk70 cashback on 'add money' from IBBL

Corporates

TBS Report 
17 October, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 03:06 pm

Related News

Nagad offers Tk70 cashback on 'add money' from IBBL

TBS Report 
17 October, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 03:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and mobile financial service of Bangladesh Post Office, Nagad, have come up with an exciting bonus offer for the customers.

The customers will be given Tk70 instant bonus as a gift for depositing Tk3,000 with "Nagad Islamic" from Islami Bank, reads an official press release issued in this regard.

The customers will be able to enjoy the offer through Nagad Islamic app, or by using bank-to-Nagad option via the website of the Islamic Bank or its mobile app. 

The campaign will not be applicable for cashback if Nagad's *167# is used, added the release. 

The campaign will remain valid until 31 October. A customer will receive a bonus of Tk70 through the same account of Nagad Islamic from where "add money" option is used.

The offer will be applicable to existing customers and newly registered customers of Nagad Islamic. 

Besides, the customers will be able to avail of the offer only once during the campaign period.

Nagad Islamic customers will be able to enjoy the offer instantly, subject to the fulfilment of all the conditions applicable. 

For availing of the offer, a customer's Nagad Islamic account must remain active.

Customers will be able to make "add money" transactions from the bank to Nagad Islamic, from any place anytime. 

The first bank operated as per Islamic Shariah in South and Southeast Asia, IBBL and Nagad Islamic launched this campaign taking into consideration the customers' comfort.

If any customer does not receive the instant bonus despite fulfilling all conditions applicable, Nagad Islamic will deliver the cashback within three working of the conclusion of the campaign.

About the "add money" from IBBL to Nagad Islamic and instant bonus, member of Shariah Board of Nagad Islamic and Executive Director Aminul Haque said, "We have been providing Islamic services to the pious Muslims of the country for the past three years. 

"We believe the bonus through the add money from Islami Bank to Nagad Islamic will give some support to the people during this period of price-hike."

Nagad Islamic account was launched in conformity with the Muslim lifestyle in 2019. 

The customers can visit the website of Nagad Islamic for knowing about the offer of "add money" in detail. 

Nagad / IBBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

1h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

2h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

17h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

18h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

19h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine