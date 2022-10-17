Nagad offers Tk70 cashback on 'add money' from IBBL

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and mobile financial service of Bangladesh Post Office, Nagad, have come up with an exciting bonus offer for the customers.

The customers will be given Tk70 instant bonus as a gift for depositing Tk3,000 with "Nagad Islamic" from Islami Bank, reads an official press release issued in this regard.

The customers will be able to enjoy the offer through Nagad Islamic app, or by using bank-to-Nagad option via the website of the Islamic Bank or its mobile app.

The campaign will not be applicable for cashback if Nagad's *167# is used, added the release.

The campaign will remain valid until 31 October. A customer will receive a bonus of Tk70 through the same account of Nagad Islamic from where "add money" option is used.

The offer will be applicable to existing customers and newly registered customers of Nagad Islamic.

Besides, the customers will be able to avail of the offer only once during the campaign period.

Nagad Islamic customers will be able to enjoy the offer instantly, subject to the fulfilment of all the conditions applicable.

For availing of the offer, a customer's Nagad Islamic account must remain active.

Customers will be able to make "add money" transactions from the bank to Nagad Islamic, from any place anytime.

The first bank operated as per Islamic Shariah in South and Southeast Asia, IBBL and Nagad Islamic launched this campaign taking into consideration the customers' comfort.

If any customer does not receive the instant bonus despite fulfilling all conditions applicable, Nagad Islamic will deliver the cashback within three working of the conclusion of the campaign.

About the "add money" from IBBL to Nagad Islamic and instant bonus, member of Shariah Board of Nagad Islamic and Executive Director Aminul Haque said, "We have been providing Islamic services to the pious Muslims of the country for the past three years.

"We believe the bonus through the add money from Islami Bank to Nagad Islamic will give some support to the people during this period of price-hike."

Nagad Islamic account was launched in conformity with the Muslim lifestyle in 2019.

The customers can visit the website of Nagad Islamic for knowing about the offer of "add money" in detail.