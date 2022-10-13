Nagad offers Tk50 cashback for 'Add Money' from banks

Corporates

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 03:13 pm

Related News

Nagad offers Tk50 cashback for 'Add Money' from banks

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 03:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The customers of Nagad will get Tk50 cashback for adding Tk3,000 to their accounts from Nagad app, or through the internet banking facility of the banks concerned or any mobile app.

"Add Money", a special offer of mobile financial service of the Post Office Nagad for the current month, can be availed from most of the banks that are operating from Bangladesh.

The Nagad customers will be given Tk50 cashback for adding Tk3,000 to their accounts from those banks. However, the customers of "Nagad Islamic" will be awarded Tk70 cashback by adding the same amount from the Islamic Bank Bangladesh.

A customer can take this cashback offer only once during the campaign between 11 October and 31 October. The customer has to have his/her Nagad account active with a full profile and the offer is available for only the Nagad app users, reads a press release.

Nagad's cashback offer is applicable for transactions from 27 enlisted banks – Trust Bank, City Bank, Community Bank, First Security Islamic Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Prime Bank, Premier Bank, AB Bank, NRBC Bank, Dhaka Bank, Social Islamic Bank, IFIC Bank, National Bank, Exim Bank, Midland Bank, Standard Bank, Union Bank, Shahjalal Islamic Bank, NRB Bank, Rajshahi Krisish Unnyan Bank, Meghna Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank, Bengal Commercial Bank, South Bangla Agriculture Bank, Islamic Bank Bangladesh, Southeast Bank, and Mercantile Bank.

If any customer does not receive cashback of the offer despite fulfilling the conditions, s/he needs to submit complaints via Nagad hotline for resolving the issue. In that case, the customer will get the cashback amount within three working days of the conclusion of the campaign.

Nagad does not ask the customers to share their secret PIN or OTP during the campaign or anytime else, so they are being advised not to disclose their secret PIN or OTP to a third party.

Nagad's Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Nagad always wants to provide the customers with more and more digital services the customers are getting relief from waiting in the queue at banks by using the 'Add Money' option,"  He also said, "Thus, we are contributing to strengthening digital services and making it more familiar to people. Accordingly, Nagad is giving cashback for adding money from banks. We hope the people will be more accustomed to making digital transactions."

Nagad / cashback / offers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

5h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

6h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

26m | Videos
How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

3h | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

18h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'