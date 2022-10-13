Nagad offers Tk50 cashback for 'Add Money' from banks

Photo: Courtesy

The customers of Nagad will get Tk50 cashback for adding Tk3,000 to their accounts from Nagad app, or through the internet banking facility of the banks concerned or any mobile app.

"Add Money", a special offer of mobile financial service of the Post Office Nagad for the current month, can be availed from most of the banks that are operating from Bangladesh.

The Nagad customers will be given Tk50 cashback for adding Tk3,000 to their accounts from those banks. However, the customers of "Nagad Islamic" will be awarded Tk70 cashback by adding the same amount from the Islamic Bank Bangladesh.

A customer can take this cashback offer only once during the campaign between 11 October and 31 October. The customer has to have his/her Nagad account active with a full profile and the offer is available for only the Nagad app users, reads a press release.

Nagad's cashback offer is applicable for transactions from 27 enlisted banks – Trust Bank, City Bank, Community Bank, First Security Islamic Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Prime Bank, Premier Bank, AB Bank, NRBC Bank, Dhaka Bank, Social Islamic Bank, IFIC Bank, National Bank, Exim Bank, Midland Bank, Standard Bank, Union Bank, Shahjalal Islamic Bank, NRB Bank, Rajshahi Krisish Unnyan Bank, Meghna Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank, Bengal Commercial Bank, South Bangla Agriculture Bank, Islamic Bank Bangladesh, Southeast Bank, and Mercantile Bank.

If any customer does not receive cashback of the offer despite fulfilling the conditions, s/he needs to submit complaints via Nagad hotline for resolving the issue. In that case, the customer will get the cashback amount within three working days of the conclusion of the campaign.

Nagad does not ask the customers to share their secret PIN or OTP during the campaign or anytime else, so they are being advised not to disclose their secret PIN or OTP to a third party.

Nagad's Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Nagad always wants to provide the customers with more and more digital services the customers are getting relief from waiting in the queue at banks by using the 'Add Money' option," He also said, "Thus, we are contributing to strengthening digital services and making it more familiar to people. Accordingly, Nagad is giving cashback for adding money from banks. We hope the people will be more accustomed to making digital transactions."