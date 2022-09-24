Nagad offers up to Tk400 cashback for Mastercard credit card bill payment 

Nagad, the mobile financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, has introduced a cashback offer of up to Tk400 on Mastercard credit card bill payments.

To get this offer, the consumers must save their Bangladesh Bank-approved Mastercard credit cards in the Nagad app, said a press release Saturday (24 September).

The Nagad app has the facility to pay bills by adding Bangladesh Bank-approved debit or credit cards.

A credit card bill can be paid instantly by going to the "Bill Pay" option of Nagad and clicking on the "Credit Card Bill" payment option. In this way, a customer will get 1.5% cashback on two cycles or up to a maximum of Tk400.

This benefit will be available for both the newly saved cards and cards that were saved previously in the Nagad app.

This cashback will be disbursed in two cycles. The first cycle, which started on 21 September, will continue till 20 October.

A 1.5% or a maximum of Tk200 cashback will be available if one saves or pays the bill from a newly saved Mastercard credit card.

Later, the second cycle will run from 21 October to 30 November. During this time, if customers pay the bill from a MasterCard credit card, they will get 1.5% cashback or a maximum of Tk200.

A consumer can get cashback only once from one bank card in a cycle.