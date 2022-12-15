Nagad offers up to Tk200 bonus on 'add money' from Mastercard

15 December, 2022, 08:15 pm
Nagad offers up to Tk200 bonus on 'add money' from Mastercard

Photo: Courtesy
Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, has come up with an offer of up to Tk 200 in cash bonus against an add-money of specific amounts to their Nagad app from mastercard.  

A customer will get a bonus of Tk 60 for an add-money of Tk 3,000 and Tk 140 for Tk 7,000. They will be eligible to enjoy these two offers only once, said a press release.

To avail this cash bonus, a Nagad wallet holder needs to go to the add-money option on his or her mobile app and select "card to Nagad". Then, they will choose Mastercard and add Tk 3,000 or Tk 7,000 to their Nagad accounts. The bonus will be deposited to their accounts within the next three working days.

This campaign is open for all Nagad users, but only a full profile active account is a must to enjoy this bonus.

If the bonus does not get posted to any eligible customer's account even after the time frame ends, he or she will receive it within 20 days after the campaign ends. The campaign will run from 10 December to 9 January 2023.

Nagad will not ask for secret PIN or OTP from its users for anything related to this campaign. So, Nagad authorities request customers not to share PIN or OTP with any third parties.

Talking about this campaign, Chief Business Officer of Nagad Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Nagad always wants to provide customers with more and more digital financial services."

Customers do not have to wait in a long queue in banks thanks to Nagad's add-money feature, he also said, adding, "Thus, we are making digital transactions more powerful and familiar."

"We hope people will get used to more digital transactions as Nagad is offering a bonus on adding money from cards," he added.

