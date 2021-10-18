Nagad offers Tk1,000 cashback offer on Rangs products

Mobile financial service Nagad has offered up to Tk1,000 instant cashback for its users upon purchasing products from Rangs Limided.

Nagad users can avail an instant Tk500 cashback a day. During the campaign, a customer can avial the offer twice, or up to Tk 1,000, said a press release.

The offer will be valid till 20 November.

To enjoy the offer, customers have to buy Rangs products worth a minimum of Tk 10,000.

Customers can pay directly through the merchant QR code by using the Nagad app or by dialing *167#, the press release added.

The offer will not be valid if the payment is made through any merchant website.

About the campaign, Nagad Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "As a local company, Nagad signed an agreement with another local company. Through this, the customers will be financially benefited."