Nagad offers up to Tk1,000 cashback for mobile recharge

Corporates

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 05:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mobile financial service operator Nagad has come up with an offer of cashback for mobile recharge.

From now on, any new full-profile customer of Nagad will be able to get up to Tk1,000 cashback (maximum amount) a month for mobile recharge, said a press release.

A newly registered Nagad customer will be entitled to 20%, but highest Tk300, cashback on any amount of mobile recharge in his/her own number in the first month. Also in the second month, the customer will get 20%, but not exceeding Tk300, cashback on any amount of mobile recharge in his/her own number.

The customer will be given up to Tk400 cashback at a rate of 20% on mobile recharge of any amount in his/her own number in the third month. A customer will be able to recharge his/her number as many times s/he wishes but the highest limit in accordance with the offer is Tk1,000.

Besides, from now on, each customer will be entitled to Tk25 bonus for his/her first log-in after opening a Nagad Account through Nagad app.

However, the customers must open the account setting the PIN to enjoy all the offers and stay in full-profile account to enjoy the cashback offers.

This campaign will remain effective from 3 October until any further directive is issued. The cashback will be able available in the 'Nagad Account' within one working day of each mobile recharge, upon fulfilling the conditions applicable under this campaign.

In case, a customer does not get the cashback even after fulfilling the conditions of the offers, s/he will be able to solve the problem by contacting the Nagad hotline number 16167 or 09609616167.

Commenting on the exciting campaign Nagad's Chief Commercial Officer Sadat Adnan Ahmed said, "We have always been working to help save some of the hard-earned money of the people as part of our efforts, we have come up with this exciting cashback campaign.

"As people are under certain pressure for rising prices of essentials, we hope, this offer will give them some relief in mobile recharge they have to do for everyday communications and stay with the Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad."

