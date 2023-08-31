Nagad offers ‘Jawan’ movie tickets on Add Money from bank and card

'Nagad', a popular mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has come up with an exciting offer for its customers to win tickets for "Jawan" movie, a starrer of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, on doing Add-Money transaction of Tk2,000 or more to their Nagad wallets from banks and cards.

To get a chance to win movie tickets, a 'Nagad' wallet holder has to go to the "Add Money" option from his or her 'Nagad' app and needs to select "Bank to Nagad" or "Card to Nagad". Following that they will choose their respective banks and/or Mastercard or VISA and add Tk2,000 or more to their 'Nagad' wallets. The MFS operator has a partnership with 36 leading banks in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The campaign is going to commence on 1 September and will remain valid till 15 September.

'Nagad' customers will get the opportunities to win thousands of movie tickets during the campaign period. A pair of tickets will be given to each winner to enjoy the movie with their loved ones.

This campaign is open for all full profile and active 'Nagad' account users.

Talking about this campaign, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad Ltd, said, "We are regularly launching various campaigns only to encourage people towards digital transactions. This one is no different."

"Keeping in mind, the government's target to go cashless in 75 percent of the country's total transactions by 2027, 'Nagad' is opening up more and more options for customers to enjoy digital financial services in the comfort of their home," he added.

To accelerate the country's transition to a cashless society, 'Nagad' has so far launched quite a few mega payment campaigns, like the recently ended BMW campaign.

At present, a mobile recharge campaign is going on that offers customers an opportunity to win a sedan car every week on a mobile recharge of Tk50 or more. The mega campaign will continue till 30 September.