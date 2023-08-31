Nagad offers ‘Jawan’ movie tickets on Add Money from bank and card

Corporates

Press Release
31 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 07:03 pm

Related News

Nagad offers ‘Jawan’ movie tickets on Add Money from bank and card

Press Release
31 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 07:03 pm
Nagad offers ‘Jawan’ movie tickets on Add Money from bank and card

'Nagad', a popular mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has come up with an exciting offer for its customers to win tickets for "Jawan" movie, a starrer of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, on doing Add-Money transaction of Tk2,000 or more to their Nagad wallets from banks and cards.  

To get a chance to win movie tickets, a 'Nagad' wallet holder has to go to the "Add Money" option from his or her 'Nagad' app and needs to select "Bank to Nagad" or "Card to Nagad". Following that they will choose their respective banks and/or Mastercard or VISA and add Tk2,000 or more to their 'Nagad' wallets. The MFS operator has a partnership with 36 leading banks in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The campaign is going to commence on 1 September and will remain valid till 15 September. 

'Nagad' customers will get the opportunities to win thousands of movie tickets during the campaign period. A pair of tickets will be given to each winner to enjoy the movie with their loved ones.  

This campaign is open for all full profile and active 'Nagad' account users.

Talking about this campaign, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad Ltd, said, "We are regularly launching various campaigns only to encourage people towards digital transactions. This one is no different." 

"Keeping in mind, the government's target to go cashless in 75 percent of the country's total transactions by 2027, 'Nagad' is opening up more and more options for customers to enjoy digital financial services in the comfort of their home," he added.   
To accelerate the country's transition to a cashless society, 'Nagad' has so far launched quite a few mega payment campaigns, like the recently ended BMW campaign. 

At present, a mobile recharge campaign is going on that offers customers an opportunity to win a sedan car every week on a mobile recharge of Tk50 or more. The mega campaign will continue till 30 September.

Nagad / Jawan movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

11h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

17h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

17h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

9h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

13h | TBS World
The all new Hyundai Creta!

The all new Hyundai Creta!

8h | TBS Wheels
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans