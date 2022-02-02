Nagad offers instant cashback on tuition fees of selected educational institutions

Mobile Financial Service Nagad has come up with an exciting cashback offer to reduce the hassles of paying students tuition fees at their respective institutions.

According to the offer, the students who pay fees using Nagad wallet can avail of a 5 percent instant cashback or up to Tk50 per month.

A campaign in this regard has started on 1 February and it will last till 30 April 2022, reads a press release.

Commenting on the campaign, Nagad Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "We always try to provide easy and affordable services for people through Nagad. For people of all classes and ages, Nagad constantly coming up with new services. This time, collecting the fees of the educational institutions and giving instant cashback to the students is an example of that."

To pay tuition fees, students can choose Nagad app, USSD (*167#) or merchant QR code of their institutions. Besides, students also can pay fees through browsing institutions' websites by choosing Nagad. However, to avail of this offer, students Nagad account has to be open and active.

The cashback offer will be applicable to a list of one hundred educational institutions that have been collecting their academic fees from students through Nagad.

The list includes Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, BKSP Public School, Academia, Daffodil International School, TejgaonGovt' High School, Armed Police Battalion School and College, Ramu Cantonment English School, Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, Chattagram College, Government Mujib College, Ideal College, Dhaka Commerce College, Brahmanbaria Government College, Tejgaon College, IshwardiMohila College, Saidpur Govt' College, Dhaka University of Engineering Technology (DUET), Dhaka International University, Bangladesh Army University of Science and Technology, Eastern University, Daffodil International University, Stamford University, City University, Leading University, Bangladesh Open University.