Nagad offers instalment payments of Runner motorcycles

Nagad users can now pay all kinds of bills, including instalments of Runner motorcycles under a recent agreement between Nagad and Runner Automobiles.

Mobile financial service (MFS) Nagad and Runner Automobiles Limited has recently signed an agreement in this regard, said a press release on Saturday.

Nagad, a wing of the Bangladesh Postal Department, also offers EMI facilities to customers for buying Runner motorcycles on instalments. Customers can avail of the EMI by using the bill payment option of Nagad.

Nagad CEO Rahel Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Head of Business Sales Md Saidur Rahman Dipu, Head of Corporate Sales (Dhaka) Md Hedayatul Basher, Key Account Manager of Corporate Sales (Dhaka) Rifat Rahman were present at the signing ceremony.

MD and CEO Reazul Haque Chowdhury, Chief Financial Officer Shanat Datta, FCA, Senior Manager Soman Kumar Roy, ACA, Manager Md Amir Hossen Khan, (Brand Manager Shibli Ahmed also attended the event on behalf of Runner Automobiles.

During his remarks regarding the agreement, Nagad CMO Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "The two best domestic brands have come together to provide best services for consumers. In collaboration with Runner, Nagad has extended the instalment opportunity for those who are unable to buy motorcycles in cash amount."