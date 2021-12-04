Nagad offers instalment payments of Runner motorcycles

Corporates

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 10:19 pm

Related News

Nagad offers instalment payments of Runner motorcycles

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 10:19 pm
Nagad and Runner Automobiles officials attend the agreement signing ceremony.
Nagad and Runner Automobiles officials attend the agreement signing ceremony.

Nagad users can now pay all kinds of bills, including instalments of Runner motorcycles under a recent agreement between Nagad and Runner Automobiles.

Mobile financial service (MFS) Nagad and Runner Automobiles Limited has recently signed an agreement in this regard, said a press release on Saturday.

Nagad, a wing of the Bangladesh Postal Department, also offers EMI facilities to customers for buying Runner motorcycles on instalments. Customers can avail of the EMI by using the bill payment option of Nagad.

Nagad CEO Rahel Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Head of Business Sales Md Saidur Rahman Dipu, Head of Corporate Sales (Dhaka) Md Hedayatul Basher, Key Account Manager of Corporate Sales (Dhaka) Rifat Rahman were present at the signing ceremony.

MD and CEO Reazul Haque Chowdhury, Chief Financial Officer Shanat Datta, FCA, Senior Manager Soman Kumar Roy, ACA, Manager Md Amir Hossen Khan, (Brand Manager Shibli Ahmed also attended the event on behalf of Runner Automobiles.  

During his remarks regarding the agreement, Nagad CMO Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "The two best domestic brands have come together to provide best services for consumers. In collaboration with Runner, Nagad has extended the instalment opportunity for those who are unable to buy motorcycles in cash amount." 

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

8h | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

8h | Wheels
Amid increasing interest, many after-school programmes help kids learn preliminary coding lessons. Photo: Scitech Academy

The rising tide of ‘coding for kids’ in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

4h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

5h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub