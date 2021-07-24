Nagad offers easy mobile recharge facilities

Nagad, the mobile financial service of Bangladesh Post Office, is offering mobile recharge services to help people comply with movement restrictions enforced to tame Covid-19.

Moreover, there is an opportunity to receive attractive discounts, including cash-back, by doing mobile recharge using Nagad, reads a press release.

The country's second-largest MFS operator has recently launched a campaign called "Deshi Nagad e Beshi Lav", which places more emphasis on making mobile recharge easy and affordable.

Nagad is helping customers secure all essential services, starting from opening Nagad accounts digitally and easily transferring money from bank to Nagad account, sending money without extra cost, paying bills for online shopping, and for all services, including electricity, gas, water, and broadband.

Customers also can easily donate money to charities and pay school and college tuitions, online registration fees and the Covid-19 test fees.

Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, said, "Nagad has been working to make people's lives easier with the touch of digital services since its inception. In continuation of allowing people to access all the services from their homes, mobile recharge through Nagad has been made the easiest and most economical. I think our efforts will play an important role in keeping people connected even if they are physically away from each other. Nagad has made it easy for customers to carry out day-to-day financial transactions and access many services."