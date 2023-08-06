Nagad offers cashback on Sonali Life Insurance payments

Customers now can pay insurance policy fees using Nagad's platform and enjoy instant cashback.

Sonali Life Insurance, which has completed a decade of providing insurance services in the country, has now taken its services to marginal people in rural areas, thanks to the state-owned MFS.

On the 10th anniversary of the insurance company, a customer will get a cashback of Tk50 on the payment of a premium amounting to Tk15,000 or more through Nagad, reads a press release.

Customers can avail this offer while making the insurance payments by tapping the options, such as Merchant Pay and Pill Pay either on Nagad app or by dialling *167# (USSD) and also through the online payment gateway.

The campaign, which commenced on 5 August, will run until 30 November this year. During this period, customers can avail the cashback offer as many times as they wish.

Speaking about the campaign, Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad Limited, said, "Now, almost all insurance payments can be made through Nagad. Just like our other business partners, we are now providing cashback in the case of Sonali Life Insurance. We are making every effort possible to bring more benefits to our customers."