Nagad offers BPL tickets on payment 

Photo: Courtesy

Nagad, one of the country's leading mobile money operators, has offered Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) tickets with the purchase of at least Tk2,000 using this state-owned MFS carrier.

Customers need to make payments using Nagad app or by dialing *167#. Apart from this, they can pay online while purchasing goods from specific merchants that have partnered with Nagad, reads a press release.

The customers will have to visit ticket.nagad.com.bd and provide necessary information to win BPL tickets. Winners will collect BPL tickets from the Nagad booth adjacent to Sher-e-Bangladesh National Cricket Stadium's Gate 1.

A customer can win a maximum of two tickets during the campaign, which will run between 25 January and 16 February.

Customers will get different categories of tickets, subject to their availability. Once the tickets are sold out, the campaign will no longer be valid.

Apart from this, Nagad authorities said they can stop ticket distribution if any kind of fraud or wrongdoing is suspected. Tickets available under this campaign are not resaleable in any way.

Tickets of BPL's final phase in Dhaka starting from 3 February, Eliminator, 1st Qualifier, 2nd Qualifier and the Final match will be distributed under the campaign.

Talking about this campaign, Nagad's Chief Sales Officer Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury said Nagad always speaks for the youth alongside its work on financial inclusion.

"We hope that many young people will come into formal financial inclusion because of this initiative," he noted.

Stating that Nagad is always in favour of promoting sports, the Nagad chief sales officer said, "We had a lot of arrangements centring the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup. This time we have come up with something for BPL enthusiasts as well."