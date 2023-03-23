Nagad offers BMW car in Eid shopping

Photo: Courtesy

Nagad, a mobile financial service carriers in Bangladesh, has come up with an offer of winning a BMW car for its customers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Besides, they will also have opportunities to win gifts, such as Toyota car, motorbikes, smartphones, notepads, refrigerators, televisions, smartwatches, headphones, among others under the campaign with mega offers, which went live Thursday and will continue till 30 June, said a press release.

To become eligible for the offers, customers will have to buy products worth a minimum of Tk500 from specific merchants using their Nagad wallets.

Every hour, 10 customers will get a cashback of up to 100% or maximum Tk2,000 on Nagad payments from 10am to 11:59pm during each campaign day. The cashback amount will be sent to their Nagad wallets the next working day.

During this campaign, a customer will enjoy cashbacks a maximum of three times, while they will be eligible for the mega offer for once.

According to the media release, a customer winning a mega gift will be informed through outbound calls initiated by Nagad's customer service representatives, and he or she will get to know in detail about it through a SMS.

Nagad authorities will have a final call with respect to cashbacks and mega offers. They reserve all rights to change, amend or cancel the campaign's terms and conditions at any time without any prior notice.

Besides, Nagad's regular cashback of up to 22% will continue on shopping online and the purchase of goods from a few specific merchants alongside the mega offer. Besides, customers can avail of a cashback of up to Tk100 on Nagad payment of grocery items worth Tk1,000 bought from specific shops.

Nagad users can also enjoy 15% cashback on lifestyle goods and 10% on pharmacy items. To become eligible for a mega gift, a customer has to purchase goods worth a minimum of Tk500 using Nagad wallet.

Talking about the mega offer, Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, said, "We always work for our customers and their welfare. That is why we regularly come up with various products, services, and offers to make their life easier as well as entertain them."

"We always think of doing something different that Bangladesh never saw before. Giving our customers the chance to win a BMW car is the reflection of our such thought," he added.

Customers can enjoy Nagad's mega offers at 6,000 outlets of more than 300 brands across the country. To know details about the mega campaign, customers can visit Nagad's website and Facebook page, reads the release.