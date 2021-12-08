Nagad offers 50% discount on Chorki subscription

Corporates

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 03:07 pm

Related News

Nagad offers 50% discount on Chorki subscription

The company offered the discount on the occasion of fifty years of independence

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 03:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the great independence of Bangladesh, the mobile financial service of Bangladesh Post Office is offering an exclusive 50% discount for the subscription of OTT platform Chorki.

The offer was launched on Tuesday and it will be valid until 6 January 2022, reads a press release.

Niaz Morshed Elite, executive director of Nagad, announced it during the release of the trailer of a Nagad original web series "Jago Bahe", at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday evening.

Redoan Rony, chief operating officer of Chorki, makers of "Jago Bahe", artists of the series, and crew were present at the event.

Viewers will be able to enjoy this original series as premium content from Chorki's app and website. In order to enjoy the 50% discount through Nagad, they will have to choose subscription package for one month, six months or a year, added the statement.

Speaking at the programme, Niaz Morshed Elite said: "Like Nagad, Chorki is also a local company. It feels good to be associated with such an initiative. Hopefully, these two local institutions together will do something better for the audience in the coming days. As a result of this initiative, the stories scattered all around the country will also come to the fore."

Elite said the offer would make digital platform entertainment easier and more affordable for 5.5 crore customers of Nagad.

Siddique Ahmed, Saleh Sobhan Onim and Sukarna Shahed Dhiman respectively directed three episodes of the "Jago Bahe" series called "Shobder Khoab", "Lights, Camera, Objection", and "Bunker Boy".

The first episode of the series will be released on 9 December and the other two episodes will be broadcast on 16 and 23 December, respectively. This means, viewers will watch one episode of this anthology series each week.

Nagad has become a partner of this special anthology series to mark the 50th anniversary of independence.

This series tells the stories of three significant years that are important in the history of Bangladesh - 1952, 1969 and 1971, highlighting the story of the rise, revolt, resistance, and revolution of Bengalis.

Economy

Nagad / Chorki / web series / 50 Years of Independence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

19m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

24m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

29m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study