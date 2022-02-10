Nagad offers up to 50% cashback and discount on the occasion of Spring

Nagad, a mobile financial service, is offering up to 50% discount and cashback offers to give some profit to customers on the occasion of Spring.

Launched on 1 February, the campaign will run until 28 February, and users can avail various offers upon making purchases at various merchant outlets including footwear, apparel, e-commerce and household accessories across the country, said a press release.

Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Nagad, said, "Nagad always wants to share the joy of any festival by rolling out unparalleled offers for the customers."

"With spring just around the corner, we are delighted to bring this special discount and cashback campaign for our valued users throughout the month. We hope, this special offer will increase the happiness of the customers and uplift the festive spirit throughout the month," he remarked.

Under the campaign, customers can avail instant cashback of 10% or up to Tk50 upon purchasing any product from 'Best Buy' in the 'household' category using Nagad.

During the campaign period, customers will be able to avail the cashback offer twice and receive a maximum cashback of Tk100. The offer can be utilised by making payment with the Nagad QR code on its app or dialing USSD (*167#).

In the e-commerce category, customers will be able to avail up to 14% or Tk1000 cashback/discount on each transaction made by the merchants' online platforms.

To avail this offer, customers are required to make payment through the merchant website using Nagad account. However, at Priyashop, customers are eligible to use the voucher code "PSNAGAD".

Direct merchant payments using the Nagad app or USSD will not be valid for availing this offer under the e-commerce category.

Customers will get a discount of 10% to 50% on purchase of any product or service from the 50 merchant websites by making payment through SSL Gateway from Nagad account. This offer is valid from 1 February to 26 February and can be availed multiple times. However, this offer is not available through the app or the USSD.

Under the fashion products category, customers will get 20% or a maximum of Tk500 instant cashback.

Customers will get instant cashback of up to 10% or up to Tk100 at 'Walker'. Customers can avail this offer at various Brand Merchant outlets of Nagad, such as Artisan Outfitters Limited, Sara Lifestyle Limited, Cat's Eye Limited, Baby Shop Limited and many more.

In the restaurant category, customers will get instant cashback of up to 25% or up to Tk150 by making payment through the bill payment option on Nagad app or USSD.

However, in case of KFC and Dominos, customers can make the payment through Nagad account on SSL Gateway from merchant websites to avail the cashback offer, valid from 10 February to 28 February.