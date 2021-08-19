Nagad offers up to 30% bonus in SWAP deals

Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Postal Department and re-commerce firm SWAP has launched a campaign of 'Choice is yours' where Nagad users can now get up to Tk30,00 bonus in any deal.

Under the offer in SWAP, Nagad Deal E Beshi Labh, Nagad users can buy and sell used products like cell phone, laptop, motorbike, furniture, car and other items with the bonus offer. SWAP's pick-up staff will collect the old product from the customer's house in compliance with hygiene rules, According to a press release issued on Thursday.

The offer will continue till 31 August 2021. Customers will get a maximum bonus of 30 percent, or up to Tk 30,000, if they transfer the bonus 30 working days after the sale of the product. If they take it after 15 working days, they will get a 20 percent bonus, or up to Tk 20,000. And if they take it immediately, they will get a 10 percent bonus, or up to Tk 10,000.

"Maybe a product someone used and now it has no value to his or her, but it always can be useful to someone else. Such exchange of goods also helps to reduce E-waste," SWAP Chief Executive officer Parvez Hossain said.

Speaking about the offer, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad, said, "Nagad thinks that it is important to partner with any local enterprise because Nagad itself is a local company. Nagad will try to play a role as a medium so that both buyers and sellers benefit from the offer of SWAP because it is more profitable on Nagad."

To know more about the campaign, Customers can visit: https://nagad.io/zcd