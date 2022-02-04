Nagad offers 20% cashback on payment in Nagad-Rokomari Book Fair 

TBS Report
04 February, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 08:13 pm

Customers will avail upto 20% instant cashback by making payment via Nagad gateway in the Nagad-Rokomari Online Book Fair 2022. 

The online book fair was inaugurated on Thursday through a virtual event with State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak in attendance, reads a press release.

Also present were Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk, Bangladesh Knowledge and Creative Publishers Association President Farid Ahmed, and 'Onnorokom' group's Chairman Mahmudul Hasan Sohag. 

The programme was conducted by Ratul Khan.

Inaugurating the Nagad-Rokmari Book Fair, Junaid Ahmed Palak said, 'I am inviting you all to attend Nagad-Rokomari book fair. Buy books and send books as gifts. Because a book is the best gift in the world. Till now if we give books to our friends and neighbours as gifts they get excited. No other gift is as special as a book.'

The fair will continue till 28 February.

Under this offer, customers can enjoy instant cashback of up to 20% or a total of BDT150 only if they purchase books from Rokomari websites and make payment through 'Nagad' gateway. The cashback offers, however, will not be valid if the payment is done via the 'Nagad' app or USSD (* 167 #). Customers must have an active Nagad account to enjoy the offer.

On the occasion of Rokomari Online Book Fair 2022, Tanvir A Mishuk said, "We did not want to miss the opportunity to be with Rokomari.com's online book fair. In order to avoid the risk of human health due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rokomari.com is helping people to get their desired books easily through 'Nagad' payment."

Speaking at the event the Chairman of OnnoRokom Group Mahmudul Hasan Sohag said, at present above 79,000 books are available in Rokomari. Above 8,000 publishers are enlisted with us. We are doing this event to connect the readers, who are far away from Dhaka.

