Nagad offers up to 20% cashback or discount during Durga Puja festival

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of Durga Puja, Nagad has rolled out unique cashback and discount offers for its customers to shop during the festive season. Customers can receive up to a 20% cashback or discount when paying with Nagad in three categories at over 50 brand outlets across the country.

Under the campaign theme '"Utshab er Khushi Nagad-a Beshi" campaign, customers will enjoy cashback or discounts on Nagad payments made in the lifestyle, e-commerce, and restaurant categories. The deal will run for varying lengths of time depending on the merchant's own offer policy, reads a press release.

Customers may receive up to 20% instant cashback in the lifestyle category by shopping from brands such as Baby Shop, Top Ten, Rise, K Kraft, Anjans, Raw Nation, Rang Bangladesh, Bishwa Rang, Sailor, Cat's Eye Limited, Sara Lifestyle, and many more. Customers will receive the cashback offer if they make the payment at selected merchant outlets using the Nagad Merchant QR or Nagad Accounts Merchant Pay options.

In addition, customers can enjoy up to 50% discount on online shopping on the occasion of Puja by making the payment through SSL Gateway. The offers are available at online brands in various categories including apparel, furniture, and electronics including Casual Polo, Perfume Bangladesh, Goody Bro, K Craft, Pride, Ribana, Sneaker Pimp Shopping Corner, and many more brands. The offer will continue till 05th October 2022. However, this offer is not applicable for Nagad App or USSD *167#. 

Besides Nagad is also offering up to 20% instant cashback on "Nagad" payments at selected sweets and food stores to add a different dimension to the joy of Puja. Customers can enjoy this offer at many restaurants including Well Food, Classic Sweets, Banglar Sweets, Cake Story, and Banker's Cafe & Restaurant. The offers will be available till 30 October 2022.

Regarding the exciting offers of Nagad on the occasion of Durga Puja, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, the Chief Business Officer of Nagad limited, said, "Nagad strives to make people's life a bit simpler by introducing a variety of fresh offers for every festive season. The ongoing campaign is centered on the joyful occasion of Durga Puja, and I believe through this our valued customers across the country will shop with more ease."

Customers must have an active Nagad account to enjoy the offers. Visit https://nagad.com.bd/campaigns/campaign/?campaign=make-your-puja-more-joyful-with-nagad to know more about the campaign. 
 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

